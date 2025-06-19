Air India's heartfelt tribute to pilot Clive Kunder: ‘A young aviator full of promise’

Air India shared a heartfelt tribute to pilot Clive Kunder, whose funeral and final rites were held in Mumbai on Thursday. Captain Clive Kunder lost his life in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12. Air India pilot Clive Kunder

In a post on X, the airline said, “With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to First Officer Clive Kunder - a young aviator full of promise, a valued colleague, and a deeply cherished member of the Air India family. Clive’s quiet dedication, grace, and passion for flying earned him the admiration of everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

Air India stated, “At his prayer and funeral service, senior leaders from Tata Group and Air India stood beside his family, friends, and loved ones - to honour his memory, share in their grief, and offer strength during this incredibly difficult time. You will be remembered. You will be missed.”

The airline also extended their condolences to Clive's family and stated that his legacy would always remain with them.

The mortal remains of first officer and co-pilot Clive Kunder were brought to Mumbai on Thursday. Captain Kunder's remains were then transported to his family in Goregaon West, where they carried out the last rites.

Kunder's co-pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's funeral was also carried out in Mumbai two days ago.

Kunder was among the 12 cabin crew members on board AI flight 171 when it crashed in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight was carrying 242 passengers as it crashed moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Only one passenger from the flight survived.

While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.