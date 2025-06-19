In Mumbai, tears and a final goodbye to Air India pilot Clive Kunder who died in Ahmedabad plane crash

The mortal remains of first officer and co-pilot Clive Kunder, who died in the ill-fated Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, were brought to Mumbai on Thursday. As per officials, captain Kunder's remains were then transported to his family in Goregaon West, where they carried out the last rites. The mother of first officer Clive Kunder, co-pilot of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad last week, mourns after his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Mumbai on Thursday, (PTI)

Captain Clive Kunder lived with his elderly parents and younger sister in Mumbai. His remains were kept at his home for friends and family to pay homage before being taken to Sewri Christian Cemetery for his last rites.

Kunder was among the 12 cabin crew members on board AI flight 171 when it crashed in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight was carrying 242 passengers as it crashed moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

As per DGCA, the Air India flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder. While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kunder 1,100 hours, the civil aviation regulatory body added.

The aircraft crashed seconds after Captain Sabharwal issued a distress Mayday call to Ahmedabad air traffic control. The plane crashed into a hostel building of BJ Medical College in the city.

The plane crash in Ahmedabad killed a total of 270 people - the 241 passengers and cabin crew on board and 29 people on ground.