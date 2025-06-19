Kuki AI-171 hostess’s body to be handed over via Nagaland

The body of Air India cabin crew member Lamnunthiem Singson, 25, will be handed over to her family on Thursday, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday, after her body was identified through DNA profiling. Members of the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), Kangpokpi (Manipur), said that Lamnunthiem Singson’s body will be taken to the conflict-torn state via Dimapur airport at 1.30 pm.

“For reasons of safety, the family wished that the mortal remains should not be received in Imphal and brought via Meitei areas to Kangpokpi (hill district). Instead, mortal remains will be received at the Dimapur (Nagaland) airport and then be brought via road to Kangpokpi. Relatives and KSO representatives will start for Dimapur early morning and be there to receive the mortal remains,” said K Shongreng, general secretary of Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), Kangpokpi unit.

To be sure, top police officers and government authorities had on Monday and Tuesday met the family and offered a security convoy from Imphal Valley to Kangpokpi, where they are based, if they wish to receive the body at the Imphal airport.

Singson’s family used to live in Imphal’s New Lambulane area, but fled to the hill district of Kangpopki after the conflict broke out in May 2023. Meities too fled the hill districts and retreated to the valley. These enclaves are now protected by local militia with central security forces only acting as a buffer.

Meanwhile, the family of another cabin crew from Manipur, Nganthoi K Sharma, said they are yet to get a positive report from the Ahmedabad civil hospital about a positive DNA match. “We request the authorities to expedite the process. Our families are also waiting back home,” Nganthoi’s sister, Geetanjali said.

Nganthoi K Sharma, was a Meitei. Lamnunthiem Singson, was a Kuki-Zo.

As of Wednesday evening, the mortal remains of at least 170 victims have been handed over to their families, said Dr Rakesh Joshi, superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He said that the authorities have contacted 202 relatives of the deceased so far.