In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, Air India on Tuesday cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17, 2026.

Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah until October 17 (HT_PRINT)

The airline said it was closely monitoring developments in the region and assessing the situation to determine when safe operations could resume. It added that affected passengers would be offered a full refund on cancellation.

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“We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority,” the airline said.

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{{^usCountry}} The extension comes after the airline had earlier extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Riyadh until October 15, 2026, citing the evolving situation in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The extension comes after the airline had earlier extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Riyadh until October 15, 2026, citing the evolving situation in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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IndiGo on Tuesday also extended the cancellation of its flights, announcing that all services to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain suspended until October 17.

It advised customers to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.

“Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns,” IndiGo said.

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“Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations,” it said in its advisory.

Akasa Air has also suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026.

“This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining the primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time,” the airline said on Tuesday.

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Other flight cancellations

Airlines across the world have cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries following the deadly weekend attacks on Riyadh airport by Yemen Houthis, adding to wider disruptions across the region since the US-Israeli war with Iran began.

Air France-KLM has extended its earlier suspension of flights to and from the Saudi capital until the end of October. Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong flag carrier, has postponed the resumption of its Hong Kong–Dubai and Hong Kong–Riyadh routes until January 31, 2027, Reuters reported.

Delta Air Lines has delayed its planned flights from Atlanta to Riyadh until March 2027. Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam.

Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, along with 10 flights to Dammam and Jeddah, until October 19. Gulf Air, Bahrain’s flag carrier, has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh from October 12 to 17.

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Lufthansa Group has cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 16. Philippine Airlines has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh until November 29, according to Reuters.

Riyadh International Airport closure extended

Authorities meanwhile, have extended the closure of Riyadh's international airport until Saturday and airlines scrapped flights after continuing attacks by Houthis emptied the skies over Saudi Arabia's capital.

Late on Monday, the Houthis said they had attacked the airport with a ballistic missile, shortly after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the group towards Riyadh.