Indigo, Air India Express, Akasa Air cancel flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks on airports

Airlines are cancelling hundreds of flights to Riyadh after Houthi militants struck two Saudi Arabia airports in recent days, killing three people and injuring dozens.

About 300 flights set to depart or land at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were cancelled Thursday. (PTI/ Representational)

In separate statements, IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air on Thursday said they have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh amid the evolving security situation in the region, with the airlines offering free rescheduling or refunds to the affected passengers. Air India Express has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until Saturday, October 10 while PTI reported that Air India also cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until Saturday.

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Multiple airlines cancel flights to Riyadh

Air India Express and Air India flights en route to Riyadh returned on Thursday, PTI reported.

IndiGo said it cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh until October 9 while Akasa Air has extended the cancellation of its Riyadh flights till October 10.

Singapore Air postponed the launch of its services until March 28, citing the conflict in the Middle East. Philippine Airlines cancelled flights to the capital until at least October 11.

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. extended cancellation of its flights to Dubai and Riyadh through January 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. extended cancellation of its flights to Dubai and Riyadh through January 31. {{/usCountry}}

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About 300 flights set to depart or land at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were cancelled Thursday, according to analytics firm Cirium.

The Saudi civil defence agency said a kindergarten and a medical complex in Riyadh were damaged by debris from a missile interception on Thursday, as Yemen’s Houthis announced a series of attacks targeting the capital’s airport.

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One source briefed on the matter said at least one plane had suffered catastrophic damage at the transit hub, while a second said three aircraft were hit.

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(With inputs from Bloomberg and AFP)