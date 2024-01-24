close_game
Air India fined 1.10 crore by DGCA for safety violations

Air India fined 1.10 crore by DGCA for safety violations

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2024 01:13 PM IST

₹1.10 crore fine on Air India: DGCA said safety violations took place on certain long-range terrain critical routes of Air India.

A whopping fine of 1.10 crore has been imposed on Air India for safety violations amid a series of incidents of flight irregularities. The safety violations took place on certain long-range terrain critical routes, the DGCA said. Recently, IndiGo was fined 1.20 crore as the passengers of one of its flights came out on the tarmac and started eating food. Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia strongly reacted to the incident and said it was unacceptable.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 crore fine has been imposed on Air India for safety violations.
1.10 crore fine has been imposed on Air India for safety violations.

A former Air India pilot who served as a B777 commander complained about the practice to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA on October 29 last year. The DGCA said that a comprehensive investigation by them, prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline.

“Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, a Show Cause Notice was issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India Limited. The response to the Show Cause Notice was duly examined with respect to the laid down stipulations under the relevant statutory provisions and the performance limits stipulated in critical documentations laid down by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM),” a statement issued by the DGCA read.

Owing to the fog, several flights were either delayed or cancelled creating mayhem at some airports. Commenting on the chaos, Scindia earlier said, "There are the vagaries of nature over which unfortunately we don't have control. Those vagaries of nature happen all across the globe. We have a couple of very bad fog days in Delhi. As you all are aware, there are some base stations in any civil aviation ecosystem. When due to weather or any other incident, the base station gets affected, it produces a cycle of unfortunate delays and cancellations across the length and breadth of the system."

Safety is the primary focus of the ministry, Scindia said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

