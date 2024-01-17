Passengers eating on tarmac: ₹1.20 cr fine on IndiGo, ₹90L on Mumbai Airport
Jan 17, 2024 09:11 PM IST
IndiGo fined ₹1.20 crore over the incident of passengers having food on tarmac at Mumbai airport.
The civil aviation ministry cracked the whip on IndiGo and the Mumbai Airport in connection with the viral videos of passengers eating food on the tarmac and imposed hefty penalties on them. The Mumbai airport will have to pay ₹90 lakh penalty, while IndiGo will have to pay ₹1.20 crore as penalty. Separately, Air India and SpiceJet were also penalised for violations.
