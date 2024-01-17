close_game
Passengers eating on tarmac: 1.20 cr fine on IndiGo, 90L on Mumbai Airport

Passengers eating on tarmac: 1.20 cr fine on IndiGo, 90L on Mumbai Airport

ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2024 09:11 PM IST

IndiGo fined ₹1.20 crore over the incident of passengers having food on tarmac at Mumbai airport.

The civil aviation ministry cracked the whip on IndiGo and the Mumbai Airport in connection with the viral videos of passengers eating food on the tarmac and imposed hefty penalties on them. The Mumbai airport will have to pay 90 lakh penalty, while IndiGo will have to pay 1.20 crore as penalty. Separately, Air India and SpiceJet were also penalised for violations.

Both IndiGo and Mumbai Airport will have to pay a heavy price for the incident of passengers eating on tarmac. (ANI)
Both IndiGo and Mumbai Airport will have to pay a heavy price for the incident of passengers eating on tarmac. (ANI)

