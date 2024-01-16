IndiGo, Mumbai airport get Centre's notice over passengers eating on tarmac

The ministry of civil aviation on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to IndiGo and Mumbai airport after a video of passengers sitting and eating on the tarmac went viral on social media. This comes after union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with all ministry officials last night. In a viral video, passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues are seen eating and sitting on the airport tarmac at Mumbai Airport, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)

According to the notice, both IndiGo and the Mumbai airport were not proactive in anticipating the situation and making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers, reported news agency ANI. Reportedly, the aircraft was allotted a remote bay C-33 instead of a Contact Stand - an aircraft parking stand that is suitable for walking passengers to and fro the aircraft and an allocated boarding gate. “This further added to passenger woes and deprived them the opportunity to avail basic facilities like restrooms and refreshments at the terminal,” it added.

The aviation ministry has sought a reply from the IndiGo and Mumbai airport by the end of the day over the incident. “If replies are not received in the given time then enforcement action including financial penalty will be initiated,” the ministry said.

On Monday night, a video of passengers onboard a Goa-Delhi flight were seen eating on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport. The IndiGo Delhi-bound flight 6E2195 which took off from Goa could not land at the Delhi airport due to the dense fog conditions, and was hence, diverted to the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Notably, passengers are not allowed to stay on the tarmac, making it an incident of security breach.

Following the video, the Mumbai airport claimed that the airport operator in coordination with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the CISF cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as “passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the terminal building”. The officials added that the passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken.