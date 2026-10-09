Ajmer businessman robbed of 3 crore jewellery by group posed as fake IT officials, six held: Police

Six people were arrested within three hours of a daylight robbery in which a group allegedly posing as Income Tax (IT) Department officials stole gold and silver jewellery worth an estimated ₹3 crore from a 29-year-old businessman’s house in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, around nine to ten people arrived at Anil Maheshwari’s house in Mahesh Vihar Colony near the Dilwara bypass around 11.30 am

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According to the police, around nine to ten people arrived at Anil Maheshwari’s house in Mahesh Vihar Colony near the Dilwara bypass around 11.30 am, displayed fake identity cards and claimed to be conducting an official search.

The accused allegedly searched the house, collected jewellery from a cupboard and threatened the family members against raising an alarm before fleeing with the valuables. A case was registered at Nasirabad Sadar police station.

Ajmer superintendent of police (SP) Harshvardhan Agrawala said multiple teams were formed to identify and apprehend the suspects. Police examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and adjoining areas, analysed technical evidence and tracked the suspects’ movements before arresting six of them within three hours of the incident.

Police identified the six arrested people as Devendra (33), from Madarpura in Ajmer; Sanjay Rawat (34), from Sendariya; Ravikant alias Ravi (40), from Dholabhata; Amit (26), from Parbatpura; Tara (39), from Rohisa in Nagaur district; and Deva alias Devendra Singh Rawat (20), from Madarpura.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation suggests that the robbery was planned over a month, police officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation suggests that the robbery was planned over a month, police officers said. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the suspects, Devendra, had worked at the complainant’s house between 2016 and 2021, while another suspect, Sanjay Rawat, reportedly knew the businessman professionally.

Police suspect that the accused used their familiarity with the complainant and his financial circumstances to plan the robbery. Sanjay allegedly coordinated with the other accused, while the group arranged fake identity cards and posed as income tax officials to gain entry to the house without raising suspicion.

Police said the investigation was continuing to recover the stolen jewellery, establish the roles of other suspects and determine whether the accused were involved in similar crimes.