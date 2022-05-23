Akal Takht jathedar asks all Sikhs to ‘try to keep licensed weapons’

AMRITSAR

Every Sikh should try to keep a licensed weapon as it is the need of the hour, Giani Harpreet Singh, acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, said on Monday.

“Every Sikh should try to keep licensed weapons because the time that is coming, and the circumstances which are going to prevail, demand it,” he said in a video message to the community on the occasion of the coronation day of the sixth guru Hargobind, who established the Akal Takht.

“Sikh youth should be skilful in gatka (martial art) and shooting,” he said, without elaborating on the circumstances he was referring to.

Every Sikh should make himself or herself spiritually strong by reciting gurbani (spiritual sayings) and meditating, the acting chief of the Akal Takht said.

He urged people to stay away from drugs. “Drugs are destroying lives and families. They are killing our conscience and intellect,” he said. “The only way out to stay away from drugs is to follow gurbani and adopt the company of sangat. These are the teachings of guru sahib.”

“Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, who initiated the concept of Miri Piri (temporal power and spiritual authority), fought four battles against the then rulers and secured victory in all. He founded Sri Akal Takht Sahib and asked his disciples to become shastardhari (armed), besides becoming strong spiritually. He preached that every Sikh should learn horse riding and martial arts,” the jathedar said. “His teachings are relevant even today.”