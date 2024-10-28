Menu Explore
All about C-295: New military aircraft set to be manufactured by India

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2024 10:48 AM IST

The C-295 aircraft, manufactured by Airbus, is vital for military operations, offering tactical transport, cargo, and medical evacuation capabilities.

The C-295, a versatile and reliable tactical transport aircraft, has become a cornerstone of military operations worldwide. Manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space, this medium-lift plane has attracted the attention of numerous armed forces, thanks to its exceptional performance, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez today inaugurated a Tata-Airbus factory in Vadodara, which will manufacture the C-295 aircrafts.

The C-295 is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern militaries.

Military Applications

The C-295 is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern militaries. Its primary roles include:

Tactical Transport: Airlifting troops, equipment, and supplies to remote or hostile areas.

Cargo Transport: Carrying heavy payloads, including vehicles, helicopters, and other oversized cargo.

Medical Evacuation: Providing critical care and transportation for wounded personnel.

Surveillance: Conducting reconnaissance and intelligence gathering missions.

Humanitarian Aid: Delivering relief supplies and personnel during natural disasters or humanitarian crises.

Key Features

The C-295 boasts an impressive array of features, making it an attractive choice for militaries:

1. Range and Endurance: 5,000 km range and 11 hours of endurance.

2. Payload Capacity: Up to 9,250 kg .

3. Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL): Enabling operations from short, unpaved runways.

4. Advanced Avionics: State-of-the-art cockpit and navigation systems.

5. Multi-Mission Capability: Easily configurable for various roles.

Global Adoption

The C-295 has been adopted by over 20 countries, which include:

1. Spain: The Spanish Air Force operates 13 C-295s for transport and surveillance.

2. Poland: The Polish Air Force uses 16 C-295s for tactical transport and medical evacuation.

3. Brazil: The Brazilian Air Force operates 12 C-295s for transport and border patrol.

4. Egypt: The Egyptian Air Force uses C-295s for military transport and humanitarian missions.

The C-295's impressive capabilities, versatility, and reliability have made it a preferred choice for militaries worldwide. As global conflicts and humanitarian crises continue to evolve, the C-295's role in supporting military operations will only continue to grow.

