All pilgrims arriving at the Sabarimala temple for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku annual pilgrimage season starting Tuesday will be offered ‘annadanam’ (sacred offering) in the form of a traditional Keralam ‘sadhya’, said K Jayakumar, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which administers the hill shrine.

The TDB president said he wanted a traditional Keralam ‘sadhya’ be offered to pilgrims as part of annadanam. (PTI photo)

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Jayakumar was speaking to reporters at the Sabarimala shrine on Tuesday, marking the first day of the Malayalam month of ‘Vrischikam’ and the start of the annual pilgrimage season.

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The TDB president said he wanted a traditional Keralam ‘sadhya’ be offered to pilgrims as part of annadanam.

“The sadhya, including payasam (sweet pudding), will be offered to all who want to partake in the annadanam. It will continue till the end of the pilgrimage. Some people asked me whether pilgrims from Andhra would enjoy the sadhya. I told them that they should be able to go back home and say that they enjoyed a Kerala sadhya when they came to Sabarimala. There will be no restrictions on numbers,” said Jayakumar.

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The TDB president said all arrangements are in place for the pilgrimage during which lakhs of faithful are expected to descend on the temple premises.

“We are keeping a close eye on sanitation with our workers asked to remove garbage regularly. We have made efforts that will make crowd management smoother. We have switched several ‘vazhipadu’ (offerings) counters to online facilities,” said Jayakumar.

The TDB, in close conjunction with the state government, police and other agencies, has made several changes to the crowd management system this year at Sabarimala.

Also Read: Keralam health minister flags Aravana Prasadam shortage, questions timing of Sabarimala revamp

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AI-enabled cameras, more security officials at the Sannidhanam, strict pollution controls at Pamba and Nilakkal, larger parking facilities at Nilakkal, prepaid dolly system are among the new changes brought in.

Over 30 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in the Mandalam period last year between Nov 17 and December 27.