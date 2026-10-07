Allies hail 25 years of stability and continuity under Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years at the helm of government have been marked by continuity in governance, major policy interventions, infrastructure development and an evolving role for India in global affairs, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said on Tuesday,

Modi began with his tenure as Gujarat chief minister before he became PM in 2014. (@narendramodi X)

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NDA constituents said Modi’s political career, which began with his tenure as Gujarat chief minister before he became PM in 2014, is defined not only by electoral success but also by his ability to sustain alliances and accommodate parties with different regional and political interests.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader in the Lok Sabha, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said continuity and stability emerged as important features of Modi’s governance. “When we think of Modi, we think of continuity and stability, both in process and reforms. On one side, major laws were amended or passed and, on the other side, major infrastructure projects were taken up and finished on time,” Devarayalu said.

Deep Dive How has Narendra Modi's governance been characterized over the past 25 years? Narendra Modi's governance has been characterized by continuity and stability, marked by significant policy interventions, infrastructure development, and a strengthened international role for India. What role does coalition politics play in Modi's leadership style? Modi's leadership style reflects a focus on coalition politics built on trust and mutual respect, allowing alliance partners political space and responsibility while working towards common national goals. Why is Modi's 25-year political journey considered significant? Modi's political journey is significant because it encompasses his transition from grassroots politics in Gujarat to holding India's highest office, showcasing his ability to lead and govern effectively across diverse political landscapes.

He said India’s position in the world had also improved during Modi’s tenure.

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{{^usCountry}} “India, which was seeking its place in the world order during the 2000s, under Modi’s leadership is creating its own space and voice in the world order,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India, which was seeking its place in the world order during the 2000s, under Modi’s leadership is creating its own space and voice in the world order,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, drawing on his experience, focused on the PM’s approach to coalition politics and his relationship with alliance partners.

“Over the past 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated that coalition and alliance politics can be built on trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to the nation,” Kumaraswamy said. He added that Modi sought to give alliance partners political space rather than treating them as junior participants.

“He has never allowed his alliance partners to feel that they are any different or any less important. He has brought all of us together as one family, given allies the freedom to contribute and, whenever required, provided the guidance and support necessary to move forward,” Kumaraswamy said.

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Kumaraswamy pointed to Andhra Pradesh as an example of the NDA’s coalition model, where an alliance partner heads the state government while remaining part of the larger national coalition.

“This reflects his approach of giving allies the space and responsibility to lead, while working together towards common national objectives,” he said.

The Union minister also cited policy initiatives in the automobile and steel sectors to underline Modi’s emphasis on preparing India for future economic and environmental challenges. He referred to the FAME-I and FAME-II schemes and PM E-DRIVE as important steps in the transition towards cleaner mobility, while noting the government’s push for green steel.“These initiatives reflect his ability to think ahead and prepare India for the challenges and opportunities of the future,” Kumaraswamy said.

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For Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) spokesperson Rajesh Singh, Modi’s journey is significant because of the distance covered — from grassroots politics in Gujarat to the country’s highest elected executive office.

“When we talk about Narendra Modi’s 25 years in politics, I think we are talking about much more than just numbers or positions. We are talking about a journey from the grassroots of Gujarat to the highest political office in India,” Singh said.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) national chief spokesperson Shyam Sundar Sharan also described Modi’s 25 years as a milestone for Indian democracy, saying the journey reflected political experience, organisational capability and sustained public engagement.