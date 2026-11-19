Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, released from Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail, struck a defiant note after reaching Rampur late Wednesday, declaring that the political battle in Uttar Pradesh would be a “revolution” fought on public issues rather than caste or religion.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan speaks to the media as he arrives at his residence after being released on interim bail from Dasna District Jail at Ghaziabad, in Rampur on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

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Khan, who spent a year in prison following his arrest in November last year, challenged the efforts to project him as a mafia in Uttar Pradesh, said people would now unite for a larger struggle to protect the Constitution and claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lost next year’s state elections.

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“This time there will be no election, there will be a revolution. There will be no change, there will be a deluge,” the 78-year-old SP leader said, adding that while the country was free, the Constitution needed to be “liberated” through a collective struggle.

Deep Dive Why was Azam Khan released from Dasna jail? The Allahabad High Court granted Khan interim bail in an ED money-laundering case, citing prima facie concerns about whether required arrest safeguards had been followed. The Supreme Court declined to stay his release. What does Azam Khan’s interim bail mean for his money-laundering case? Khan was allowed to leave jail while the case continues. The Supreme Court said the High Court’s preliminary observations on bail would not determine the final outcome. What did Azam Khan say about the BJP and the political battle in Uttar Pradesh? Khan said the coming political struggle would be a “revolution” focused on public issues rather than caste or religion. He also claimed the BJP had lost public support and questioned why he was portrayed as a mafia leader.

Describing the mood on the ground as a “flood” of public sentiment, he said: “The crowd in Ghaziabad, the convoy that reached Rampur and the people who gathered at my residence are an indication of this deluge. People will not fight in the name of religion and caste but on issues.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also questioned the narrative that painted him as a mafia leader. “Am I a mafia? Would someone who establishes schools for children and opens universities be called a mafia?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also questioned the narrative that painted him as a mafia leader. “Am I a mafia? Would someone who establishes schools for children and opens universities be called a mafia?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

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Since 2019, around 90 cases have been registered against the veteran SP leader, ranging from alleged land grabbing and forgery to hate speech and misuse of power. He has been convicted in several cases, and the resulting sentences and pending proceedings have kept him in and out of jail over the past few years.

Khan took a swipe at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department, saying if these agencies existed during the time of Madan Mohan Malaviya and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, who set up Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University respectively, the two educationists would also have been jailed.

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Khan also questioned the credibility of different institutions, saying they should introspect over the declining public trust and the observations made by the high courts and the Supreme Court.

Mounting a sharp offensive on the BJP, Khan claimed it was only winning elections through foul play. “They (BJP) are wiped out. Did you not see the Lok Sabha election results? Did you not see the Vidhan Parishad election results? The seats they won were won through foul play,” he said, describing the crowd of supporters at the jail and at his house as evidence of this outpouring of support.