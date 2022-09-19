Amarinder Singh meets Nadda in Delhi, to join BJP today

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi ahead of his formal induction into the saffron fold. Singh will merge Punjab Lok Congress, which he floated after quitting Congress last year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Six former Congress leaders, including former MLAs, are expected to join the BJP along with Amarinder Singh.

"Amarinder Singh is also likely to merge his PLC party with the BJP," Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said on Friday.

Singh parted ways with Congress following his unceremonious exit as Punjab CM by party high command last year. Captain was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi six months before the assembly elections. Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress contested the state assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk).

Singh had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid reports that he is likely to get a key role in the BJP after joining it.

After the meeting, he tweeted, “Had a warm meeting with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

"Discussed various issues related to Punjab and resolved to work together for safety and security of the state and the country, which has and will always remain of paramount concern to both of us.”

It was his first meeting with the Prime Minister after the Punjab assembly elections that the PLC and the BJP fought together.

"Had a very productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Discussed various issues pertaining to National security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab," Singh had tweeted.

