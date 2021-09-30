Amarinder Singh meets NSA Ajit Doval day after talks with Amit Shah

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met national security advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday. While more information on the visit is yet to emerge, the meeting holds significance coming a day after Singh held talks with Union home minister Amit Shah.

Singh, who resigned as the chief minister recently citing months-long humiliation by a section of Congress leaders, said he spoke to Shah about the three centrally introduced agri laws, which have led to massive farmers protests, amid rising speculations over his switching over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh leaves from the residence of NSA Ajit Doval pic.twitter.com/1pusKM9HhO — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Following Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sudden resignation as the state Congress chief putting the party in fresh turmoil, Singh had said the former was not a stable man fit for a border state like Pakistan. Earlier too, he had raised fears of unrest in Punjab having a larger impact on the country’s security.

Also read | Congress Punjab crisis: Ripples felt in Delhi as Amarinder meets Amit Shah

Meanwhile, some reports suggested the Congress has been reaching out to its tallest leader in Punjab days after he called it quits as the chief minister and said his options were open. Top functionaries of the grand old party like Ambika Soni and Kamal Nath are said to be making all efforts to pacify him.

Some of his loyalists have also been accommodated in the recently announced cabinet in Punjab headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, who took over following Singh’s exit.

Also read | Border state like Punjab deserves better, says MP Manish Tewari

Channi is likely to meet Sidhu later in the day as tweeted by the latter, who was reportedly unhappy with the new cabinet and had resigned over soaring differences.

“Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions,” the cricketer-turned-politician wrote on Twitter.