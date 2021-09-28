'Not a stable man', tweets Amarinder Singh after Navjot Sidhu's resignation

Shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, former chief minister Amarinder Singh took a jibe saying "he is not a stable man". Sidhu fought a long battle with Singh, during which he was named as the chief of Congress' Punjab unit. Singh resigned, but vowed to continue his fight against Sidhu.

Also Read: Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab," Singh tweeted. He is on his way to Delhi where the former Punjab CM is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated.” He had also dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

Singh had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.