Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu were involved in a long and bitter political feud in Punjab.
'Not a stable man', tweets Amarinder Singh after Navjot Sidhu's resignation

Amarinder Singh was involved in a long feud with Navjot Sidhu before resigning from the post of Punjab chief minister. Sidhu too made a surprise move by quitting as Congress' Punjab unit chief. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 03:43 PM IST

Shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, former chief minister Amarinder Singh took a jibe saying "he is not a stable man". Sidhu fought a long battle with Singh, during which he was named as the chief of Congress' Punjab unit. Singh resigned, but vowed to continue his fight against Sidhu.

Also Read: Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab," Singh tweeted. He is on his way to Delhi where the former Punjab CM is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated.” He had also dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

Singh had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

amarinder singh navjot sidhu
