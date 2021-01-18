IND USA
Farmers, mostly from the northern state of Punjab, fear that the removal of state support will make them vulnerable to market-driven price fluctuations.(ANI)
Ambani, Adani caught in crossfire over farm laws in India

More than 1,500 phone towers of Ambani’s wireless carrier were vandalized last month and some farmers called for a boycott of their businesses.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:28 PM IST

Two of India’s richest men have landed in an unlikely controversy over farming laws, becoming targets of protesters who allege the tycoons have benefited from their close links to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For weeks, tens of thousands of farmers have camped outside the nation’s capital, demanding the withdrawal of recently passed legislation they say, without evidence, was designed to allow billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani to enter farming. The tycoons say they have no such interest. More than 1,500 phone towers of Ambani’s wireless carrier were vandalized last month and some farmers called for a boycott of their businesses.

The fight between the government and the farmers has revived the debate on what Modi’s critics call cozy nexus between the magnates and the popular leader -- accusations they all have denied. The protests, one of Modi’s toughest political challenges yet, follow an eventful 2020 when the combined fortunes of Ambani and Adani swelled by almost $41 billion, even as millions of Indians lost their jobs to the pandemic that pummeled the $2.9 trillion economy.

“Everyone loves to hate the rich in times of economic stress,” said Sanjiv Bhasin, a director at investment management firm IIFL Securities Ltd. in Mumbai. “People are venting out their anger at social disparity. It is indeed a new business risk to these large conglomerates. But all the noise will settle when the economy starts growing.”

Highlighting the disparity, an Oxfam report in January 2020 said India’s richest 1% hold over four times the wealth of 953 million people who make up the poorest 70% of the country’s population. The wealth of the nation’s top nine billionaires is equivalent to the wealth of the bottom 50% of the population, according to the non-profit body that works against inequality.

‘Suit-Boot’

The new farm legislation, passed in September, will allow private companies to buy produce directly from farmers, moving from the decades-old system of state-run wholesale buyers and markets that guaranteed a minimum support price. India’s top court last week barred the implementation of the law until the court decides on the matter.

Farmers, mostly from the northern state of Punjab, fear that the removal of state support will make them vulnerable to market-driven price fluctuations despite government assurances that a safety net of minimum support prices will continue. About 800 million of the country’s over 1.3 billion people depend directly or indirectly on agriculture, giving the group political clout.

Modi, who won a second consecutive five-year term in 2019 with an even bigger majority, has tweeted several times to allay concerns, saying the new laws will cut out middlemen, make farmers more prosperous and India self-reliant.

Still, Modi risks letting this political headache snowball into a serious threat. After calling his administration years back as a “suit-boot ki sarkar” -- meaning a government that favors the business elite over the poor -- opposition parties are seizing the opportunity to hit out at him.

Responding to the accusations, Ambani’s $174 billion conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. issued a statement earlier this month saying it has never done any contract farming or acquired farm land for that purpose, and has no plans to do so. It also vowed to ensure its suppliers will pay government-mandated minimum prices to farmers. The Adani Group clarified in a statement last month that it does not buy food grains from farmers or influence prices.

Spokespersons for the Reliance and Adani groups did not respond to emails seeking comment on protesters’ allegations or on India’s wealth disparity. Representatives for the Modi administration and the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

Both Adani and Ambani hail from the western Indian state of Gujarat, just like Modi, who served as the state’s chief for over a decade. Both the tycoons have repeatedly aligned their business strategies to Modi’s nation-building initiatives.

About two decades ago, Adani cemented his ties to Modi by publicly backing him when a crisis threatened to end the rising politician’s career. Modi was under attack by rivals and businessmen who accused him of failing to prevent bloody sectarian riots in his home state in 2002. Adani created a rival regional industry lobby and helped kick off a biannual global investment summit in Gujarat in 2003 that boosted Modi’s pro-business credentials.

Like South Korea’s famed chaebol, Indian conglomerates have been at the forefront of India’s economic growth, especially since a currency crisis forced the government in 1991 to review decades of Soviet-style planning. The modest reforms kicked off three decades ago started allowing private investment in sectors that were mostly controlled by the government. With strained state finances, the capital-starved economy has looked more and more to these tycoons for investments and jobs.

‘Gilded Age’

Ambani spent most of 2020 raising $27 billion in equity investments -- a record for India -- for his technology and retail businesses from investors including Google and Facebook Inc. He has spelled out an ambitious plan to build these units into a powerful local e-commerce rival to Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. The Adani group, which started off as a commodities trader in 1988, has grown rapidly to become India’s top private-sector port operator and power generator.

“India’s position is similar to America’s Gilded Age, with Ambani and Adani like the modern day Rockefellers and Vanderbilts in the second half of the 19th century,” said James Crabtree, author of The Billionaire Raj: A Journey Through India’s New Gilded Age.

During the so-called Gilded Age, the U.S. saw rapid growth and industrialization, helmed mostly by a clutch of powerful business families. But this also led to worsening inequality that sparked labor unrest and railroad strikes. The U.S. government eventually stepped in.

Right Model?

To be fair, many East Asian nations have followed this developmental path of relying on their “favorite tycoons for nation-building,” Crabtree said, but they were mostly autocratic regimes. “The questions for India are: is this the right model, and can India even pull it off?”

The farmers who are protesting are worried by the scale of the ambitions the two tycoons have. They are pressing for the laws to be withdrawn and demanding a guaranteed minimum support price for their produce.

“Farmers think these two big corporate houses have links with the power center of India and they have become symbols of crony capitalism,” said Darshan Pal, a senior leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union from Punjab.

Separately, Adani’s bid for an airport lease is facing opposition after the local government in the southern state of Kerala challenged it legally. A state minister said last year that Adani winning the bid was “an act of brazen cronyism.”

In an Indian court, the Adani group rejected the allegations and said it won the bid through a competitive process. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Kerala’s appeal soon, after a lower court ruled in Adani’s favor.

As a result of the protests, many retail stores of Reliance have remained shut for months in Punjab, causing millions of dollars in losses. Appealing to the Punjab government last month, Reliance sought protection for its infrastructure and workers, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News, the contents of which were confirmed by a company spokesman. The conglomerate has also approached a court for remedy.

“As long as the gap in income and opportunity is not significantly narrowed via state policy, we can expect those at the top of the pyramid inviting the ire of the growing base of unfair and unequal India,” said Nikita Sud, who teaches international development at the University of Oxford.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the actions of a few have brought bad name to Indian businesses, the vice president urged the young company secretaries to ensure ethics and accountability in corporate governance.
india news

Corporates should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism: Vice President Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Describing company secretaries as the conscience-keepers of the corporate, he said it was imperative for them to be upright and not succumb to any pressure from the management.
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The TMC claimed the violence was a diversionary tactic adopted by the BJP
The Governor said Mannan had advocated for the removal of retired 'Officer on Special Duty' appointees for allegedly being 'political'.(PTI)
india news

Congress leader Abdul Mannan meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The Governor said Mannan urged him to take up the matter to Election Commission of India (ECI) for timely action as officials removed by the commission have been serving in key posts in Mamata Banerjee-led state government.
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case: Here's what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The three-member bench considering the review petition is headed by Justice UU Lalit.
The opposition walked out after the Speaker refused permission, saying the incident occurred a month ago and was under the consideration of the State Election Commission.(ANI Photo)
india news

Cong led opposition stages walkout from Kerala assembly

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to move an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged threatening of a poll officer by an MLA during the recent local body polls.
The Indo-China border at Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh.(REUTERS)
india news

Satellite imagery shows Chinese village in disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The village is located on the banks of Tsari Chu river in Upper Subansiri district, an area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The initiative has been taken with the help of Tinka Tinka Foundation.(HT Photo)
india news

Panipat jail to become first in Haryana to have in-house radio station

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa.
"As per inputs, the results of Gram Panchayat elections are good and are in favour of the MVA," Ajit Pawar said.(HT Photo)
india news

Results of Maharashtra gram panchayat polls in favour of MVA: Ajit Pawar

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Pawar said the overall (political) picture in Maharashtra seems to be changing post the results of Legislative Council elections held last year.
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth is one of the first women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF).(HT )
india news

Bhawana Kanth to take part in R-Day flypast, first woman fighter pilot to do so

Reported by HT CorrespondentEdited by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Bhawana Kanth, along with Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh, was inducted into the IAF as the first women fighter pilots in 2016.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
india news

Rajasthan ends night curfew after Covid-19 review meet, cuts RT-PCR test price

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • The Rajasthan government had clamped night curfew in eight 8 districts from 8 pm to 6 am on November 21 after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases
Sakhi, a one-stop centre in Srinagar.(ANI)
india news

Srinagar sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The one-stop centre is a completely centrally sponsored scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund.
Representational Image.
india news

Uttarakhand assembly polls a yr away, BJP starts prep; Cong faces infighting

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat has formed a five-member committee under the leadership of Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal for preparing a road map for the 2022 elections
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam looks on as his supporters blacken the faces of actors on the poster of Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav during a protest in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI)
india news

Tandav over Tandav: Why Amazon's political drama ignited a firestorm

Reported by Aditi PrasadEdited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The controversy over Tandav once again raises the age-old debate about freedom of expression versus moral policing and censorship.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

BSF constable kills self with service rifle in Tripura

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:08 PM IST
A Border Security Force constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Khowai District of
BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain (left) will replace Sushil Modi in the legislative council after the latter's election to the Rajya Sabha while VIP chief Mukesh Sahni (right) will replace Vinod Narayan Jha who had won the assembly election.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahni set to become Bihar MLCs unopposed

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • No other person has filed nomination against Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukesh Sani in view of the obvious majority of the National Democratic Alliance in the state legislature
