Amid Maharashtra CM suspense, Sena-UBT's ‘Eknath Shinde under pressure’ claim

Hours after Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he would accept whatever the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership decides on the next CM of the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the BJP does not function under pressure from its ally and takes decisions independently.

Sushma Andhare, another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, claimed Eknath Shinde was under “intense pressure” from the BJP.

The suspense over the next chief minister of Maharashtra continues to build, with BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis being a front-runner for the post along with Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde on Wednesday cleared the decks for the Bharatiya Janata Party by announcing that he will abide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decision of BJP, the single largest party in the new assembly, to name its senior leader Devendra Fadnavis for the top job.

"The BJP is a party that takes its decisions independently. It does not take its decisions under pressure from Shinde," leader of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction Ambadas Danve told news agency PTI.

"They [the BJP] must have already taken their decision," said the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council.

'Shinde under intense pressure from BJP'

Sushma Andhare, a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed Shinde’s action stemmed from intense pressure from the BJP.

"If Eknath Shinde wanted to show a big heart, he would have done it on November 23 when resulted [of polls] were declared and the BJP had numbers with it. But he resorted to emotional blackmailing and was trying to work towards getting the CM post till the very last minute," Andhare said.

The BJP-led NDA, also known as the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, which also includes the Shiv Sena and the NCP, posted a landslide victory in the recently concluded state Assembly elections, winning a staggering 230 seats in the 288-member House.

BJP bagged 132 seats, the highest among all constituents of the Mahayuti. Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.