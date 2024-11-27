I will accept PM Modi’s decision on CM candidate: Shinde

MUMBAI: “I called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to tell them that any decision taken by them and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be acceptable to me,” said caretaker chief minister and chief of Shiv Sena, at a press meet at his residence in Thane, on Wednesday, ending the post-poll incertitude on who will be the next CM of Maharashtra. Thane, India - November 27, 2024: Eknath Shinde is seen presenting his position at a press conference at his residence in Thane ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, November 27, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Shinde’s statement paves the way for BJP to elect a chief minister of its choice. He added, Shah will hold a meeting in Delhi with leaders of the three parties that make the Mahayuti, on Thursday, to decide the formation of government in the state. “I am not unhappy and not a speed-breaker in their decision making process. We will support any decision taken by them (PM Modi and Shah),” he said.

Amid reports of a tug-of-war between him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the top post, since the results of the assembly polls were announced on Saturday, Shinde who resigned on Tuesday, ending the tenure of the present government, said the “current political scenario did not make him unhappy or angry”.

In the just-concluded elections, Mahayuti won 235 of 288 seats, of which BJP has 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57 seats and NCP 41; others were won by small parties that had supported the ruling combine.

Soon after the results were declared, Sena MLAs backed Shinde’s candidature for the chief minister’s post arguing that it was because of the way he had handled Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s agitation, demanding reservation for Marathas in the OBC quota, and the popularity of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, that the party gained numbers, which enhanced the Mahayuti’s fortunes.

The BJP on the other hand has reportedly been resolute about staking claim on the CM’s position on the strength of turning around its fortunes since the drubbing in Lok Sabha and winning 132 seats – just 12 short of simple majority in the assembly on its own.

NCP had backed BJP on choosing a candidate from the party.

On Wednesday, Shinde denied rooting for the CM’s post, saying he always functioned like a worker and not chief minister. “I had resolved to do something for people. I have come from a poor family. My wife used to make both ends meet at home with great difficulty,” he said, adding that welfare schemes such as Ladki Bahin were devised to benefit farmers and the underprivileged from other sectors.

On his own tenure as chief minister, Shinde said, he had managed to “fulfil Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream of an ordinary Shiv Sainik making it to the top post”.

“Maharashtra has seen a massive victory for the first time. This was because of the work done by Mahayuti and people’s faith,” said Shinde.

Thanking the PM and home minister, for standing by him, he said: “They gave us funds, backed our schemes and helped the state progress. This was possible as state and central governments thought on same lines. I am very content. I took many big decisions.”

Soon after Shinde’s announcement, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “On behalf of the party, I wish to thank Eknath Shinde. He has done a fantastic job and it is because of him the Mahayuti has received an unprecedented mandate. Eknath Shinde has always followed BJP leadership’s instruction as a true Mahayuti leader.”

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said, “We had clarified our stand first and said BJP will take a call on CM. Things will become clear on Thursday and the candidate for CM’s post will be decided soon.”