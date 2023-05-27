Andhra CM allots housing plots in Amaravati; farmers’ stir continues

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the programme to distribute house sites for construction of colonies for economically weaker section in capital Amaravati even as the farmers continued to protest against the state government. A total of 50,793 poor beneficiaries from Guntur and NTR districts will be alloted housing plots in Amaravati. (HT Photo)

Earlier, the farmers of Amaravati had given away their lands for the construction of capital city.

In all, 50,793 poor beneficiaries from Guntur and NTR districts would be given house site pattas (title deeds) in 25 layouts encompassing more than 1100 acres in the residential zone (R-5) spread over nine villages of Amaravati over the next one week, Reddy said while addressing a public meeting after the event at Venkatapalem village.

Reddy also formally launched the programme of handing over to the beneficiaries 5,024 houses built by APTIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation) at a cost of ₹443.71 crore in the state capital during the previous government.

The CM said the construction of houses in all 25 layouts will begin on July 8 coinciding with the birth anniversary of his father and former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. In the next seven days, geo-tagging of all beneficiaries will be completed, he said.

He said the government will spend ₹2,000 crore for the construction of houses and provide infrastructure in 25 layouts benefiting 23,762 poor women from Guntur district and 27,031 women from NTR district, who received the pattas in 14 layouts.

“These are not just house site pattas, they are social justice instruments too,” Jagan said and described the event as historical and unprecedented. “From today, Amaravati belongs to everyone, not just the rich. Our government fought a legal battle in the Supreme Court for the poor and won the case. These houses are worth ₹7-10 lakh and are being registered in the name of my sisters. Social justice has finally been delivered and from now on Amaravati will belong to all,” he said.

Jagan said the government will give three options to the beneficiaries for the construction of houses. Under the first option, the government will transfer ₹1.80 lakh directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries who want to construct the dwelling units on their own.

Under the second option, the government will transfer the component of labour expenses into the bank accounts of beneficiaries after supplying them cement, steel and door frames. Under the third option, the government will take up the full responsibility for the entire construction.

“In all the above options, sand will be provided free to the beneficiaries while quality steel, cement and door frames will be supplied at subsidised rates as per the policy adopted in all Jagananna colonies across the state,” he said.

Jagan also promised that the government will also arrange bank loans up to ₹35,000 each for all beneficiaries at ₹25 paise interest for expediting the construction.

Meanwhile, farmers of Amaravati staged protests by raising black balloons and black flags at their dharna camps at Velagapudi, Thullur, Krishnayapalem and Mandadam villages. They hoisted black flags on their houses and shops in these villages and raised slogans against the government.

The police forces, who were mobilised in large numbers in these villages, prevented them from taking up any demonstrations or rallies till the CM completed his programme.

The police also kept leaders of Amaravati Joint Action Committee including A Siva Reddy and P Balakotaiah under house arrest to pre-empt them from leading protest rallies.

CM Reddy claimed that the government had given house sites to 30.75 lakh poor women across the state in last four years, out of which 21 lakh women were sanctioned houses, each worth ₹2.5 lakh. He said the worth of their properties will go up to ₹5-10 lakh. “This amounts to creating propery worth ₹3 lakh crore on the whole,” he said.

Guntur district collector M Venugopala Reddy, municipal administration minister A. Suresh, social welfare minister Meruga Nagarjuna, housing minister Jogi Ramesh and YSRCP(Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party) Mangalagiri MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy also addressed the public meeting.

