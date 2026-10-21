Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on police personnel to adopt technology-driven policing to prevent crimes and treat victims with humanity.

Andhra CM Naidu calls for technology-driven policing to prevent crimes

Effective law and order was essential for the state's development, investment and the people's well-being, he said while paying tribute to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

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Naidu paid floral tributes to police martyrs at the Amar Jawan Memorial at the sixth Andhra Pradesh Special Police Battalion in Mangalagiri.

Later, addressing the gathering, Naidu said the sacrifices made by the police personnel must be remembered as a responsibility rather than merely an expression of sympathy.

"Police personnel must adopt technology-driven methods to prevent crimes, treat victims with humanity and maintain effective law and order, which are essential for the state's development, attracting investments and ensuring people's well-being," the CM said.

Khaki stands for responsibility, and the police stand for reassurance, he said, adding that the police profession is noble, as personnel risk their lives to protect the people.

The chief minister said October 21 was observed as Police Commemoration Day in memory of 10 police personnel who were killed while repelling an attack by Chinese troops in Ladakh on the same day in 1959.

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu said the police department was the only department that remained on duty at all times, providing security during festivals, VIP visits and other events, often sacrificing celebrations with their own families to ensure public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu said the police department was the only department that remained on duty at all times, providing security during festivals, VIP visits and other events, often sacrificing celebrations with their own families to ensure public safety. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the Andhra Pradesh Police had established a distinct identity through their handling of difficult situations, including violence, extremism and communal clashes.

He also congratulated the Counter Intelligence wing for uncovering conspiracies that posed a threat to national security.

The CM said law and order, development, employment and people's happiness were interconnected, adding that industrialists would not invest in areas affected by unrest and insecurity.

He said maintaining law and order had always been his priority whenever he was in power.

Emphasising the need for humane policing, Naidu said every person approaching a police station hoped for a solution to their problem and must be treated with respect, adding that the police uniform should reassure victims, while criminals should fear the sight of khaki.

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He called for the adoption of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analysis and drones, to improve crime prevention and investigations. While CCTV cameras can help identify crimes, data analysis can reveal the facts behind them, he said, adding that the Andhra Pradesh Police should emerge as a national leader in technology-driven policing.

Naidu warned against cybercrime, saying criminals were stealing people's lifetime savings through phone calls, links and messages.

He also directed police personnel not to tolerate crimes committed under the guise of politics and called for strict action against rowdies harassing people and other anti-social elements.

He said preventing crime was the hallmark of effective policing, while solving a crime demonstrated efficiency, stressing the need to ensure women's safety, curb drug abuse, ganja and reduce road accidents.

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Congratulating the EAGLE team for its efforts to control ganja and drugs, the chief minister said police personnel must remain physically and mentally fit and manage work-related stress through yoga, meditation and other activities.

He said the ultimate objective was to ensure that every citizen could sleep peacefully and that their property remained protected. The government would stand by the families of police martyrs and work for the welfare of police personnel, he added.

The chief minister visited exhibitions set up by various wings of the police department. He enquired about forensic equipment used in crime investigations, disaster relief equipment and modern weapons deployed by different units, including OCTOPUS, and suggested increasing the use of drones for surveillance and other purposes.

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He also donated to the Police Martyrs' Memorial Fund.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.