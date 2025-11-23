Andhra cop who served defamation notice to CM Naidu dismissed

A police inspector in Andhra Pradesh, who served a legal notice to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly making defamatory remarks against him, has been dismissed from service, officials aware of the details said on Saturday. On September 18, the police officer issued a legal notice to CM N Chandrababu Naidu seeking a public apology and compensation of ₹ 1.45 crore for making “defamatory remarks” against him. (ANI)

Kurnool superintendent of police Vikrant Patil said inspector Shankaraiah, who was in vacancy reserve (VR) in the district police department, was dismissed on Friday from service on “disciplinary grounds”.

“The dismissal was ordered following due inquiry by Kurnool range deputy inspector general of police Dr Koya Praveen,” the SP said in a statement released on Saturday.

On September 18, Shankaraiah issued a legal notice to Naidu seeking a public apology and compensation of ₹1.45 crore for making “defamatory remarks” against him in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy at the latter’s residence at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on March 14, 2019.

Shankaraiah (57) was the circle inspector at Pulivendula police station at the time of the murder. According to him, Naidu, in a press conference, alleged that the inspector present at the scene of the crime should have left the dead body at the spot and conducted the inquest before moving it.

Shankaraiah alleged that the CM’s statement falsely attributed investigative responsibilities to him. He also took objection to Naidu’s comments in the state assembly in July last year that Shankaraiah was promoted from inspector to the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and that his suspension was revoked, allegedly through misuse of power by the previous government.

Shankaraiah said he was forced to issue legal notice as the chief minister was “repeatedly making false, malicious, and defamatory statements” against him with reference to Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.