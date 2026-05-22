Jammalamadugu , Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday inaugurated SAEL Limited's 600 MW solar power projects here in Kadapa district, marking one of the state's major renewable energy milestones. Andhra min Lokesh inaugurates 600 MW solar projects in Kadapa

The projects SAEL Solar MHP1 and SAEL Solar MHP2 were completed in a record 11 months with an investment of nearly ₹3,000 crore.

"The commissioning of these projects reflects Andhra Pradesh's commitment to fast-paced industrial growth and clean energy expansion," Lokesh said.

Spread across more than 2,400 acres, the integrated solar facility is expected to reinforce Andhra Pradesh's standing as an emerging destination for renewable energy investments.

The two 300 MW projects, operated by SAEL Solar MHP1 Private Limited and SAEL Solar MHP2 Private Limited, achieved commercial operations earlier this year.

MHP1 commenced operations on January 30 and MHP2 on March 13.

The projects utilise over 12 lakh TOPCon bifacial solar modules, with a majority assembled at SAEL's facilities in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Electricity generated from the projects will be supplied to the national grid under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India.

The projects are expected to reduce nearly 11 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year while contributing to regional economic growth.

The projects are also expected to create sustained income opportunities for farmers through land lease arrangements extending up to 25 years, it added.

Developed under SAEL's integrated engineering, procurement, construction and operations framework, the projects were supported by the Andhra Pradesh government and local authorities in facilitating approvals, land access and grid connectivity.

The inauguration comes as Andhra Pradesh accelerates implementation of its Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, under which the state targets investments worth ₹10 lakh crore across renewable energy, storage, green hydrogen, transmission and manufacturing.

The company is also exploring further opportunities in Andhra Pradesh in renewable energy and agriculture waste-to-energy initiatives.

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