Andhra Pradesh: woman kills son over his ‘perverted’ behavior, chops body into pieces

A 57-year-old woman in the Prakasam region of Andhra Pradesh, with the help of family members, murdered her son and then dismembered his body into five pieces, police said on Saturday. Mother kills son over his ‘perverted’ behavior (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 57-year-old, K Lakshmi Devi allegedly killed her 35-year-old son, K Shyam Prasad, on February 13, news agency PTI quoted as saying Prakasam Superintendent of Police, AR Damodar.

Devi allegedly instigated the killing of Shyam Prasad, a cleaner, with the assistance of her family.

"Unable to bear her son's perverted and indecent behaviour, she (Lakshmi Devi) killed him," Damodar said.

The SP added that Shyam Prasad had also acted inappropriately with his aunts and other family members in Hyderabad, Khammam and Bengaluru.

Authorities stated that Prasad, who was unmarried, had sexually assaulted his maternal aunts in Hyderabad and Narasaraopeta.

He was reportedly killed with a sharp weapon, suspected to be an axe.

After the murder, his body was dismembered into five parts, placed in three sacks, and disposed of in the Nakalagandi canal in Cumbum village, police said. The police are searching for the accused, who are currently on the run, and have been charged under BNS Sections 103(1) and 238.

Similar incident in Pune

In a similar unrelated incident, a woman was detained by rural police in Maharashtra's for allegedly killing her two children and seriously injuring her husband with a koyta, police said.

The incident occurred at Shidewasti (Swami Chincholi) in Daund tehsil at around 4 am on Saturday.

The accused mother, Komal Duryodhan Mindhe (30), allegedly killed her two children, Sayali (2) and Shambhu (1), before attacking her husband, Duryodhan (36), with a koyta at their home, according to police. Her husband is receiving treatment at a private hospital. Bapurao Dadas, sub-divisional police officer for Daund, said, "The murders may be a result of disputes between the couple."