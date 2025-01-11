MUMBAI: The Kherwadi police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly killing her minor son at their Y Colony residence in Kherwadi area of Bandra East on Thursday. The police said the woman suffers from schizophrenia, a mental health disorder, and is being treated for the same. Woman struggling with mental health kills 10-yr-old son

According to police, the incident took place around 7:30 pm when the woman locked herself up with her 10-year-old son inside a bedroom and then allegedly strangled him to death with a mobile phone cable. Her husband, an assistant secretary in the state excise department, and the complainant in the case, was informed by their 14-year-old daughter, who was at home at the time, that her mother was very angry with the son and could harm him, as per police.

Senior inspector of the Kherwadi police station, Kavidas Jambhale, said the accused woman, who has been arrested, suffers from schizophrenia and has been under medical treatment since last one and half years. “In custody, she is barely talking to anyone. She has not realised that she killed her son. The neighbours and police rushed the boy to Guru Nanak Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” he said, adding that they are yet to find out what triggered the violent attack on the child.

The woman has been booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita and a local court remanded her in police custody for further investigation.