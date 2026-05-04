Anna Nagar, Thousand Lights, Egmore, Harbour election results | Live updates

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The DMK+Congress alliance is engaged in a head-on battle with the AIADMK-BJP NDA alliance in this election to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. (ANI)

The Election Commission is announcing results for Anna Nagar, Thousand Lights, Egmore, and Harbour seats in Chennai today. These assembly seats are part of the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu for which the vote count is being revealed today. Voting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections was held on April 23 in a single phase. The 2026 assembly election results come against the backdrop of multiple political upheavals in the state. In the previous assembly elections in 2021, the DMK won an overwhelming majority. The DMK bagged 133 of the 234 seats, while 66 were won by the AIADMK. This time around, the AIADMK, along with the BJP, is hoping to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiment against the DMK and chief minister MK Stalin. The NDA has stepped up its attack on DMK for allegedly failing to deliver and allegedly getting involved in corruption. The alliance has accused the DMK of pushing the state into a debt trap by borrowing nearly ₹1 lakh crore annually without corresponding capital expenditure. Allegations of large-scale corruption in state-run liquor shops (TASMAC), including claims of an illegal ₹10 surcharge per bottle, have also been made. The DMK has countered by accusing the AIADMK of remaining silent on issues like the 2026 delimitation exercise, which they claim will unfairly penalize Tamil Nadu for its successful population control. The Congress is contesting in alliance with the DMK. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters in Anna Nagar, Thousand Lights, Egmore, Harbour and the rest of the state view these political developments.

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