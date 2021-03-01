IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Antigua revokes citizenship of Mehul Choksi
Mehul Choksi siphoned off close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,080 crore in the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.(HT Photo)
Mehul Choksi siphoned off close to 7,080 crore in the 13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.(HT Photo)
india news

Antigua revokes citizenship of Mehul Choksi

The development was confirmed to HT by at least two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), who added that the fugitive businessman is currently fighting revocation of his citizenship in an Antiguan civil court.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:57 AM IST

Antigua and Barbuda has cancelled the citizenship of Mehul Choksi granted under the Caribbean nation’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) in November 2017 even as his partner-in-crime in the 13,500-crore fraud case, Nirav Modi, suffered a legal setback after a UK court ordered his extradition last week, people familiar with the matter said.

The development was confirmed to HT by at least two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), who added that the fugitive businessman is currently fighting revocation of his citizenship in an Antiguan civil court.

“Antigua cancelled his citizenship sometime last year after which he has approached a civil court in St John’s. We believe he will lose his appeal as he is fighting the Antiguan government on a well-established investment scheme, which he misused to take refuge in the island nation after cheating Indian banks,” said the CBI officer cited above.

They added that as soon as Choksi exhausts his appeal against revocation of citizenship, his extradition proceedings will begin as Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne has already assured India of sending him back.

According to a June 2019 report by Antigua Observer, Browne, while calling Choksi a “crook”, had said that his citizenship will be revoked as his reputation had tarnished the image of CIP. The CIP, run by CIU (Citizenship by Investment Unit) of Antigua allows a person to get citizenship of the island nation, which comes with visa-free travel to 132 countries, upon investment of $200,000.

In the absence of an extradition treaty between two countries, India sought Choksi’s extradition in August 2018 on the principle of reciprocity and dual criminality but it is pending due to the legal issues. The principle of dual criminality’ requires that the offence for which the extradition is sought has to be an offence in both the – requesting and requested -- countries.

The investigators are hopeful that as soon as Mehul Choksi loses his citizenship revocation appeal, his extradition will be easy as the evidence against him very strong, exactly like Nirav Modi as both indulged in the use of Letters of Undertaking (LOUs), dummy companies, destroying of evidence and intimidation of witnesses.

Last Thursday, UK court not only accepted CBI and ED’s evidence against Modi but it praised the nature of documents, audio/video files and testimonies gathered by the investigators.

Mehul Choksi siphoned off close to 7,080 crore in the 13,578 crore PNB fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.

In a charge sheet filed last year, the ED claimed Choksi didn’t just cheat Indian banks but customers and lenders in Dubai and the United States as well. His assets worth 2,500 crore have already been attached. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who represents Choksi, could not be reached for his comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mehul choksi nirav modi fraud
Close
Mehul Choksi siphoned off close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,080 crore in the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.(HT Photo)
Mehul Choksi siphoned off close to 7,080 crore in the 13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.(HT Photo)
india news

Antigua revokes citizenship of Mehul Choksi

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The development was confirmed to HT by at least two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), who added that the fugitive businessman is currently fighting revocation of his citizenship in an Antiguan civil court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new rules that will cover over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, social media intermediaries such as Facebook and Twitter, and digital news media, were notified by the government on Thursday.
The new rules that will cover over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, social media intermediaries such as Facebook and Twitter, and digital news media, were notified by the government on Thursday.
india news

New rules make way for self-regulation: I&B ministry secretary

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:31 AM IST
“There will be no authoritarian process,” information and broadcasting ministry secretary Amit Khare told Hindustan Times. “The regulation system is accountable to the courts. Any misuse of power can be checked.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the elephant attacked and killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village. (FOREST DEPT).
After the elephant attacked and killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village. (FOREST DEPT).
india news

Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of 25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amravati is under lockdown as Covid-19 cases witnessed a sudden uptick. (ANI)
Amravati is under lockdown as Covid-19 cases witnessed a sudden uptick. (ANI)
india news

Feb spike of Covid-19 in several states: What we know about mutants, variants

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Mutations eventually accumulate to generate variants that differ from the original virus more and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers cited stress nearly twice as often as insufficient pay as a reason for quitting. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Teachers cited stress nearly twice as often as insufficient pay as a reason for quitting. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

Stress key reason for teachers to quit job before, during pandemic: Study

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Most former teachers went on to take jobs with less or equal pay, with 3 in 10 taking jobs with no health insurance or retirement benefits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
india news

How to register on Co-Win: Ministry releases step-by-step guideline

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Booking once made on Co-Win app can be rescheduled to even a vaccination centre of another city, in case people have to travel between the two doses of vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: National Conference president and former J-K PM Farooq Abdullah. (HT Photo)
File photo: National Conference president and former J-K PM Farooq Abdullah. (HT Photo)
india news

'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces': Farooq Abdullah

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • “I want the Congress party to be strong. I want the Congress to unite and fight the divisive forces," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Health &amp; Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan.(ANI)
india news

Health Minister lauds contributions of medical professionals in pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:58 PM IST
He made these remarks at the Global Indian Physicians Congress, organised by the Global Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), through video conference, the ministry said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The average voting percentage across all these local bodies together was around 60.26 per cent, it said.(HT Photo )
The average voting percentage across all these local bodies together was around 60.26 per cent, it said.(HT Photo )
india news

Over 60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat local body polls

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:24 PM IST
As per the provisional figures, voter turnout of 54.95 per cent across 81 municipalities, 62.41 per cent in 31 district panchayats, and 63.42 per cent in 231 taluka panchayat, was recorded, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer sleeps inside a mosquito net during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
A farmer sleeps inside a mosquito net during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi sees 2nd highest mean maximum temperature for Feb since 1901

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:09 PM IST
The highest mean maximum temperature recorded for February in Delhi was 29.7 degrees Celsius in 2006, the IMD officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that his party will have work round the clock and formulate a strategy in the upcoming polls to fight BJP.(File photo)
Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that his party will have work round the clock and formulate a strategy in the upcoming polls to fight BJP.(File photo)
india news

Appreciating BJP's work ethics, Rashid Alvi says Congress must work 24/7

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Alvi also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regret that he could not learn Tamil Nadu, during his monthly radio programme Maan Ki Baat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker during a dry run for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine.(ANI/ File photo)
A health worker during a dry run for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine.(ANI/ File photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress flags waves at rallies
Congress flags waves at rallies
india news

Congress faces uphill battle in poll-bound states

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Barring Kerala, where the party feels it is poised to defeat the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress is beset with ally troubles in all other poll-bound states-- Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu -- and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of an old lady for the Covid-19 test at Dadar railway station. (ANI Photo)
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of an old lady for the Covid-19 test at Dadar railway station. (ANI Photo)
india news

8,293 new cases in Maharashtra as Covid-19 spike continues amid lockdown, curbs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:18 PM IST
There are 12 active containment zones in Mumbai and 133 buildings have been sealed, according to data released by the Bhrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country, as per the current rules. (HT PHOTO).
The Centre has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country, as per the current rules. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Centre to begin live monitoring for toll-plazas to measure queues, waiting time

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • The live monitoring system will measure the ‘Daily Congestion Index’ for each plaza as well as the overall congestion across the national highway network.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac