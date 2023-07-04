Home / India News / ‘Anything may happen’: Kumaraswamy hinting at BJP-JDS alliance for 2024?

‘Anything may happen’: Kumaraswamy hinting at BJP-JDS alliance for 2024?

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has dropped another hint about his party's plans for 2024 elections.

“I don't want to particularly name anyone. Anything may happen. It will not take too much time, most probably it will happen this year-end or after the Parliament election. For that, we will have to wait”, the former Karnataka chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Kumaraswamy's statement came in response to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's claim hinting at a future tie-up. “Whatever HD Kumaraswamy is saying is absolutely true and I want to support his statement. Kumaraswamy and we will fight together in future” ANI quoted the BJP veteran as saying.

There have been murmurs of the JD(S) possibly joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the next year's Lok Sabha election. According to a PTI report, Kumaraswamy is said to have met some senior BJP leaders during his recent visit to Delhi.

When asked about a possible BJP-JD(S) alliance, Kumaraswamy on June 12 had said a decision on an electoral understanding for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises, and there is no proposal before him as of now to contest the Parliamentary elections.

A day later, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said no discussions had taken place with the JD(S). “No discussions have happened at the state level, let's see in the days to come, it is difficult to predict the future in politics,” he said.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 of the total 28 seats in the State, while an independent backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) secured one seat each.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy reportedly met some senior BJP leaders during his recent visit to Delhi. (PTI file)
