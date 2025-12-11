Apple store in Noida opening today: What can customers expect? In Pics

Apple Store is opening in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, the communication giant’s fifth such venture in India, expanding the company's retail footprint in the country. Noida was chosen for its "vibrant and fast-growing" community of students, creators and entrepreneurs, an Apple official said.(HT.com)

The Apple Noida store will be located in DLF Mall of India and is opening its doors today (December 11). The company already has a retail presence in Delhi and Mumbai, with stores in Pune and Bengaluru added earlier this year.

Customers will be able to explore the latest product lineup, including the iPhone 17 family, experience new features, and receive expert support.(HT.com)

"This opening marks another milestone in Apple's ongoing retail expansion in the country, bringing customers in Noida new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple's exceptional service in person," Apple said in a statement.

The iPhone maker added that the barricade for its Noida store, revealed on Friday, had the feathers of India’s national bird peacock, which Apple called “a timeless symbol of pride and creativity”.

"The peacock-inspired launch campaign, first seen at the September openings of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, now comes to Noida - continuing to celebrate the bold confidence of a modern India and Apple's distinctive approach to innovation and experience," the statement said.

Customers will be able to explore the latest product lineup, including the iPhone 17 family, experience new features, and receive expert support from specialists, creatives, and dedicated business teams at the new Apple store in Noida.

According to Apple, the customers will also be able to attend ‘Today at Apple’ sessions. These are free, daily experiences “designed to inspire learning and creativity in photography, art, music, and coding, led by Apple Creatives,” the company said.

Another Apple store in Mumbai

Vanessa Trigub, Apple's Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations, told news agency PTI that the company is witnessing "incredible energy and excitement" around every new opening and will open another store in Mumbai next year.

“Apple plans to open another retail store in Mumbai next year. Our connection to the country is deeper than ever," Trigub said, adding that the company's retail growth reflects more than 25 years of building relationships in India.

Trigub said that Noida was chosen for its "vibrant and fast-growing" community of students, creators and entrepreneurs. She added that the store has been designed as a space "where creativity and technology meet," bringing together Apple's products, services and in-store teams.

"You can feel how much people value a place where they can experience our products, learn new skills, get the support they need, and connect with others who love to create. That's the same approach we've brought to choosing our next location," she said.

Apple looks for cities where we can create meaningful connections and offer experiences that support customers at every stage.

"Opening Apple Noida builds on the momentum we're seeing across the country and brings us even closer to customers in this region," she said.

The store has been designed as a place where creativity and technology meet - a space that brings together products, services and incredible teams to inspire people, support their passions, and help them create amazing things.

"We're constantly innovating to meet customers wherever they are. We like to look at our online and physical stores as offering customers a seamless shopping experience - whenever and wherever they choose to connect with us," Trigub said.

On expanding access beyond metro cities, she said Apple is focused on offering a seamless experience across both physical and online channels.

She highlighted services such as Shop with a Specialist over Video, which allows customers across India to connect one-on-one with Apple specialists.

India is the second country where Apple has launched the service. The company also introduced the Apple Store app in India this year to expand personalised shopping and support.