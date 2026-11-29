Gandhi Medal Dedicated to Gaza

India News

The call for the “rebirth of humanity” in Palestine echoed at the closing ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Saturday, as Turkish director Faysal Soysal dedicated the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal to “the rebirth of humanity we lost in Palestine and the children of Gaza”.

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Soysal, whose film Rahma won the medal, was not present at the ceremony. His acceptance speech was conveyed by cinematographer Emre Pekçakır.

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“Over the past three years in Gaza the world has never felt so helpless in the face of a genocide unfolding right before our eyes where children are destroyed by starvation and hospitals by bombs,” Soysal said, calling for leaders like Mahatma Gandhi to uphold “shared justice, freedom and universal peace”.

Rahma follows a couple struggling with infertility whose lives change when the woman encounters a nine-year-old Syrian orphan. The jury praised the film for its sensitive direction, empathy and performances.

Golden Peacock and Festival Highlights

The Portuguese-French film Aquí, directed by Tiago Guedes, won the Golden Peacock for Best Film, the festival’s highest competitive honour. Adapted from J M Coetzee’s Jesus trilogy, the dystopian drama follows Simón, who takes in a young boy, David, and attempts to build an unconventional family with Inés.

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{{^usCountry}} The jury praised the film for transporting audiences into a “comforting and dreamlike universe” and also honoured its late lead actor, Manolo Solo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jury praised the film for transporting audiences into a “comforting and dreamlike universe” and also honoured its late lead actor, Manolo Solo. {{/usCountry}}

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The nine-day festival screened over 150 films from 86 countries for more than 7,000 delegates. Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers was the closing film.

Frequently Asked Questions Which film won the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal? Rahma, directed by Faysal Soysal, won the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. Which film won the Golden Peacock for Best Film? Aquí, directed by Tiago Guedes, won the Golden Peacock for Best Film. What was the closing film of the festival? We Are All Strangers, by Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, was the closing film.