Guwahati, Archbishop Emeritus of Guwahati Reverend Thomas Menamparampil died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday following a brief illness. He was 90.

Archbishop Emeritus of Guwahati Thomas Menamparampil dies at 90 in Hyderabad hospital more less

The current Guwahati Archbishop, John Moolachira, said Menamparampil passed away at 5:40 am and described the death as an immense loss to the Church and all who experienced his pastoral care.

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He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who accompanied Archbishop Menamparampil with prayers, affection, and support during his illness.

Condoling the death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Menamparampil as a man of deep faith and a tireless champion of peace who worked selflessly for reconciliation among communities.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop Emeritus of Guwahati, Most Rev. Thomas Menamparampil," Sarma said in an X post. A man of deep faith and a tireless champion of peace, he worked selflessly for reconciliation among communities and for the education of youths across Assam and the northeast, he said.

"My heartfelt condolences to the Catholic community and all who mourn him. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the chief minister added.

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{{^usCountry}} Born on October 22, 1936, in Keralam's Pala, Menamparampil joined the Salesians of Don Bosco and was ordained a priest on May 2, 1965. He was appointed the bishop of Dibrugarh in 1981. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on October 22, 1936, in Keralam's Pala, Menamparampil joined the Salesians of Don Bosco and was ordained a priest on May 2, 1965. He was appointed the bishop of Dibrugarh in 1981. {{/usCountry}}

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In 1992, Menamparampil became the first Bishop of Guwahati. Following the elevation of the diocese, he was appointed the first archbishop of Guwahati in 1995, a post he held until his retirement in 2012.

For over four decades, Archbishop Menamparampil was at the forefront of grassroots peace missions in Northeast India's most sensitive ethnic flashpoints, including Kokrajhar, Churachandpur, Haflong, Diphu, and Udalguri.

In 2011, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his sustained efforts to foster dialogue, harmony, and peace among conflicting ethnic and tribal communities in Northeast India.

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The nomination, which drew international attention to grassroots reconciliation in the region, highlighted his quiet mediation across recurring communal fault lines, Moolachira said.

Menamparampil received the Dr J Abdul Kalam World Peace Award in 2023 and the Peace Award in 2026.

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