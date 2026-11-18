A 29-year-old Army captain was killed and three other personnel were injured after a vehicle carrying personnel of the 8th Bihar Regiment fell into the Itam river in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Wednesday, police said.

The injured personnel were taken to BABINA Hospital, where Captain Hanuman Ram died during treatment.

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The accident occurred at around 2 pm at Lamlai Challou. The injured personnel were taken to BABINA Hospital, where Captain Hanuman Ram died during treatment.

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The three other personnel undergoing treatment were identified as Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat (24), Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate (37) and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah (19). They are reportedly in serious condition.

In a separate incident, three Myanmar nationals were arrested on Tuesday with over 10 kg of suspected narcotic substances in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police officers said.

A team from the Behiang police station arrested the three — Paukhanpiang Milun (38) and Liansianminthang Milun (27), both residents of Suangsang village in Myanmar, and Paukhantuang Milun (27) of Teddim Township — from Behiang village.

Police seized approximately 7.4 kg of WY tablets and 3 kg of opium from their possession. Three mobile phones and two Kenbo motorcycles were also recovered during the operation.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered against the three under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered against the three under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}