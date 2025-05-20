Army chief Upendra Dwivedi praises forces for defending India’s western front

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited the forward areas of Laungewala in the Konark Corps sector praising them for their valor during Operation Sindoor. He also reviewed joint operations conducted alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). General Dwivedi highlighted the army’s tradition of honour and its unflinching readiness to meet future challenges. (HT sourced photo)

“The desert stretches from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a swift and coordinated operational response from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and BSF. These joint actions not only blunted enemy intent but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front”, Defence spokesperson Lt. Col Nikhil Dhawan said in an official statement.

“As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army undertook rapid deployment of surveillance assets and air defence systems, in close coordination with the IAF and BSF. The calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats”, the statement said.

During his interaction with soldiers of the Konark Corps, the Army Chief acknowledged their commitment and determination in defending the international boundary. He praised the troops for their vigilant actions, including the successful neutralisation of enemy drone incursions, which effectively prevented any misadventure by the adversary in the desert theatre.

General Dwivedi highlighted the army’s tradition of honour and its unflinching readiness to meet future challenges with decisive force, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring high operational preparedness amidst a dynamic security environment.