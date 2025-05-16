Army chief lauds role of troops in Operation Sindoor during his visit to Baramulla

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited Line of Control in north Kashmir and lauded the troopers for dominating the area during the Operation Sindoor. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi interacts with troops during a visit to forward locations of the Dagger Division, Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

This was the first visit of the Army Chief to Kashmir’s forward areas after the recent India and Pakistan hostilities which ended after the ceasefire was announced.

The Army Chief visited the LoC in the area which falls under strategic 19 infantry division which oversees LoC from Gulmarg to Nowgam. The area also witnessed heavy shelling after India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

General Dwivedi interacted with the troopers and praised their valour during recent India Pakistan confrontations on the Line of Control.

“GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS visited forward locations of the Dagger Division, #ChinarCorps and interacted with All Ranks. Addressing the troops, he commended them for their valour, josh and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control during OPERATION SINDOOR. He also lauded the role played by the troops in destruction of terror camps in #POJK,” ADGPI wrote on X.

The Army Chief also appreciated efforts of 19 infantry division also known as Dagger Division based in Baramulla for providing help to civilian population who had to leave their homes due to the heavy shelling along the Line of Control.

“The #COAS appreciated the role played by the Dagger Division in providing succour to the civilian subjected to dastardly trans #LoC shelling by Pakistan. The #COAS emphasised the need for troops to remain ever prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force,” ADGPI further said.

BSF DG reviews security along Indo-Pak border

Jammu The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary, on Thursday visited Jammu Frontier headquarters and reviewed the prevailing security scenario along the 200 km long Indo-Pak International Border.

“The DG BSF also laid wreath at the Amar Prahari memorial Paloura Camp Jammu, in the remembrance of late sub-inspector Md Imteyaj and late constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham,” said BSF Jammu on X.

“Both bravehearts attained Veer Gati, braving the fire and shelling of adversary to their border out post during Operation Sindoor. A solemn salute to their ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation,” it added.

The DG BSF also addressed the troops, commending their unwavering courage, bravery, steadfast dedication and invaluable contributions to Operation Sindoor.