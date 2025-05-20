India's indigenous Akashteer system played 'the most important' role during Operation Sindoor: Army official

India’s indigenous air defence system, Akashteer, played one of the key roles during Operation Sindoor and the four-day intense military confrontation between India and Pakistan from May 7-10, said an Indian Army official. Akashteer gathers data from multiple sources, processes it and allows for automated, real-time engagement decisions.(X-@BEL_CorpCom)

Akashteer is India’s fully indigenous and automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, designed to intercept and neutralise incoming aerial threats with precision, and that is exactly what it did.

Akashteer played ‘the most important’ role

The Army Major, while talking to the news agency ANI, said that Akashteer played “the most important” role during Operation Sindoor.

"In our Operation Sindoor, the 'Akashteer' system has played the most important role. This system is a centrally automated command and control system that is integrated with all the air forces and the army radars," he said.

"The enemy's drones came to our locations in a very large number. At that time, our Akashteer system declared them as hostile, and according to their location, the nearest weapon system was designated to destroy them. Due to which we effectively destroyed all the drones that came into our territory," the Major added.

Akashteer is a system designed to automate detection, tracking and engagement of enemy aircraft, drones and missiles. It integrates various radar systems, sensors and communication technologies into a single operational framework.

According to the Major, Akashteer was hundred percent effective in thwarting the air attack attempts by Pakistan. "It was 100% effective. We destroyed all the drones, and our mission and objective were not to let the enemy accomplish any of their objectives. We have been successful in it."

An upgraded version of the L-70 Air Defence Guns also played a major role in intercepting missiles during the military conflict. An L-70 Air Defence Gun operator, while talking about the upgraded air defence system's competence, told ANI, "This gun system is very effective... We showed that we also have a system capable of destroying any target. It can track targets from a long distance and lock onto them. As soon as they enter the effective range, firing action is taken."

He added that the L-70 system achieved a 100 per cent success rate in destroying enemy drones during the conflict.

With inputs from ANI