Army helicopter Cheetah crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search on for pilots

An Army helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh crashed on Thursday. The helicopter was reported to have lost contact with the air traffic control at around 9.15am. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched. According to reports, a Lt Col and a Major were on board the Cheetah moving from Senge to Missamari when the Cheetah crashed near Mandala. Army helicopter Cheetah lost contact with the control room at around 9.15am. (File photo)

“An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15am today. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched,” Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati said in a statement.

