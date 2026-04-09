Around 1,600 tourists stranded in Sikkim’s Lachen as landslides hit key road

Around 1,600 tourists have been stranded in North Sikkim’s Lachen after a landslide hit a road connecting the high-altitude tourist destination with the district headquarters at Mangan on April 5. Snowfall, which started on April 7 and continued until April 8, worsened the road conditions. Lachen is among Sikkim’s most popular tourist destinations. (ANI/File)

On Wednesday, the Army launched a rescue operation, “Himsetu,” even as inclement weather slowed it down. Only around 150 tourists could be rescued until 11am on Thursday.

“Responding swiftly, the Trishakti Corps under the Indian Army’s Eastern Command, launched Operation Himsetu to restore access and assist stranded tourists. Despite severe weather and heavy snowfall, troops have opened critical passes and activated alternate routes to enable evacuation,” said an Army statement on Thursday.

Lachen is among the most popular tourist destinations in Sikkim. Lachen was reopened for tourists on March 1 over two years after the October 2023 floods, following a glacial lake outburst, left it inaccessible. Tourists have been pouring in after the road connectivity was restored.

Rinam Lachenpa, a resident, said there is an alternate route via the Dongkha La pass (179,98 feet above sea level), but it takes a very long time. “The route can be used only as the last option,” he said.