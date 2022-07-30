Arpita Mukherjee's cars, properties, companies: 10 things to know

Bengali actor and model Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, has several properties, and companies linked to her which have now come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate. The ED raided three of her flats -- one in the Tollygunge area, the other in Belgharia and the third in New Town. Cash worth ₹50 crore, gold worth ₹5 crore have been recovered from the flats. Read: The cash-for-jobs scandal and the unravelling of Partha-Arpita saga

Here are10 things to know about Arpita Mukherjee's alleged properties:

1. Four cars that apparently belong to Arpita Mukherjee have come on ED radar as they went missing from the parking lot of the South Kolkata flat, where the first raid was made.

2. The list of the missing cars includes a Mercedes, an Audi and two Honda City. The 5th car which was still there in the basement has been seized by the agency.

3. ED has found that Arpita Mukherjee served as the director of two companies -- Sentry Engineering Private Limited and Echhay Entertainment Private Ltd.

4. Sentry Engineering was registered on January 16, 2001, While Ecchay Entertainment Private Ltd was registered on October 29, 2014.

5. Sentry Engineering manufactured specialised machinery and has an authorised share capital of ₹10 lakh.

6. Echhay Entertainment has been recorded as a business firm with a share capital of ₹1 lakh.

7. A land registered in the name of Sentry Engineering now houses a three-stories house which has been given on rent to a private hospital, an exclusive HT report revealed.

8. Arpita Mukherjee's Tollygunge flats are officially registered under the name of these two companies. The flat from where ₹21 crore was recovered is registered under the name of Sentry Engineering. There is another three apartment unit, registered in the name of Echhay Entertainment on the same premises

9. Maintenance bills and LPG bills of the Tollygunge flat units are pending.

10. One of those three units (Not from where ₹21 crore was recovered) is for a dozen of dogs including Rottweilers, Golden Retrievers, French Bulldogs, Pugs and Labradors. Partha Chatterjee often came to spend time with the pets, a member of the resident's association said.

