‘Disagreement is your right, not talking about dam construction now’: CM Pema Khandu amid protests against Siang project

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Monday evening said no decision has been taken on the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and all concerns surrounding the construction of the mega dam would be addressed through open dialogue, transparency and meaningful public consultation.

Charred remains of the vehicles after a protest against the proposed large-scale dam on the Siang River turned violent in Pasighat, in East Siang on Saturday. (ANI video grab)

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The chief minister’s remarks come amid intense opposition from sections of the indigenous Adi community, particularly residents of the proposed project-affected areas, over apprehensions that the dam may result in submergence of ancestral villages, cause displacement and loss of agricultural land and forests, and possibly disrupt the community's traditional way of life. The state government, however, maintains the project is a strategic safeguard against China’s massive hydropower development upstream, on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet.

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The opposition Congress has also demanded the scrapping of the project and called for a 36-hour bandh from Monday, disrupting normal life in the Upper Siang district.

In a detailed statement, Khandu said neither the Centre nor the state government had finalised the construction of the proposed 11,000-MW project.

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{{^usCountry}} "Let me be clear. We are not talking about dam construction at this stage," he said, adding that the government was considering only a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) to assess the project's viability and potential implications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Let me be clear. We are not talking about dam construction at this stage," he said, adding that the government was considering only a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) to assess the project's viability and potential implications. {{/usCountry}}

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He maintained that preparing the PFR would not amount to granting approval for construction. "I want to assure you that your voices, your land, your homes and our beloved 'Aane Siang' remain at the heart of every consideration. Your concerns will be addressed through open dialogue, transparency and meaningful public consultation," he said.

"In a democracy, every voice matters, and disagreement is your right," he added and appealed for peace and cautioned against violence, blockades and attacks.

The chief minister said the project, declared a National Project in 2008, gained strategic significance following China's commencement of construction of a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet in July 2025.

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Expressing concerns over potential flooding and winter water scarcity, Khandu said the proposed project in the state could be scientifically examined as a measure to safeguard water security and maintain ecological flows in the Siang and Brahmaputra rivers.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) demanded the permanent cancellation of SUMP, opposing both the proposed dam and preparation of its PFR.

In a 10-point charter addressed to the Centre and the state government, the party sought the unconditional release of detained protesters, withdrawal of cases registered against activists and gaon buras, and revocation of suspension orders against government employees who participated in peaceful demonstrations.

It also sought withdrawal of cases under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, additional security personnel from project-affected areas, compensation for financial losses and medical assistance to injured protesters.

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The Congress accused the authorities of intimidating protesters and increasing security deployment in the region, saying national interest and energy security could not override indigenous rights, environmental concerns and the consent of affected communities.

The party appealed to indigenous organisations, student bodies and civil society groups to unite against the project while maintaining peaceful and democratic protests.

No development project should be executed at the "cost of indigenous communities' ancestral land, identity, culture and livelihood", the party said, asserting that prior consent from people likely to be affected was essential.

The developments coincided with a 36-hour bandh called by the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) and SUMP Affected Area Youth Association (SAAYA), disrupting normal life in Upper Siang district.

Shops, markets and several educational institutions remained closed on Monday, while public transport was affected. Demonstrators also reportedly burnt tyres at several locations.

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Upper Siang deputy commissioner Ashok Tajo said the shutdown was largely effective in Yingkiong and Geku, with several government offices and schools remaining closed.

Although the bandh was called across Upper Siang, East Siang and Siang districts, its impact varied. An official aware of the details said East Siang was affected, while Siang superintendent of police Kamdam Sikhom confirmed that normal activities continued uninterrupted in the district.

The protesting organisations have been demanding the release of detained activists, withdrawal of security forces and suspension of survey activities. The shutdown, which began at 5 am on Monday, is scheduled to continue until 5 pm on Tuesday.