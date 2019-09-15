Arunachal Pradesh scraps 22 power projects for non-performance

india

Sep 15, 2019

The Arunachal Pradesh government has terminated 22 sanctioned hydro-electric projects with a potential to generate 3,800 MW due to non-performance.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu disclosed this while inaugurating the 24MW Dikshi Hydroelectric Project at Rupa in West Kameng district on Saturday. Developed by Devi Energies Private Limited, it is the first hydro power project to be developed in the state by a private company.

“The state government has already terminated 22 projects worth 3,800 MW for non performance while another 46 more worth 8,000 MW approximately have been served notices,” Khandu said.

He stated that the government would take a strong stand over failure of several private firms in developing the hydropower projects with whom MoUs (memorandums of understanding) were signed several years ago but there has been no visible development in the projects.

“These players have lost confidence of the people. Department reviews are being conducted in regular intervals and action is being taken against those power developers found non-performing,” he added.

Arunachal Pradesh is known for its immense hydropower potential.

Last month, Mint, HT’s sister publication, had reported how 103 private hydropower projects in the state with total capacity of 35 (gigawatts) GW are yet to take off.

Khandu stated that no hydropower project would be developed in the state without consultations and consent of locals and urged people not to fall prey to rumours on such projects by “issue mongers”.

“It is time that we change our mindset and think what is good for us. Clean and green energy can change the economy of the state and the region,” said the CM.

Earlier this month Mint had reported that China was trying to fund certain civil society organizations to incite protests against hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

To meet its growing energy needs, India is strengthening efforts to revive work on long-pending hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh and also complete ongoing projects.

They include the 2,880 MW Dibang and 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri (as well as the 600 MW Tawang-I and 800 MW Tawang-II hydropower projects.

