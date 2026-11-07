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As tracks pierce isolated red region, Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad finds a route to progress

A new railway line connecting Rowghat to Dallirajhara in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region promises faster, cheaper travel, better access to education, healthcare

Updated on: Nov 7, 2026, 11:25:23 IST
By Ritesh Mishra, ROWGHAT
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At around 6.30 in the morning of a late October day, a train with around 30 passengers leaves the station at Rowghat, in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. It will pick up more at Tadoki, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, and Kewti, before reaching its destination, Dallirajhara, around 100km away.

PREMIUMChhattisgarh’s new Rowghat-Dallirajhara passenger train connects remote tribal villages, offering affordable access to Raipur.
Chhattisgarh’s new Rowghat-Dallirajhara passenger train connects remote tribal villages, offering affordable access to Raipur.

The 12-carriage train soon enters a dense forest; the morning sunlight falls through the trees as the train rolls past hills, streams and small settlements. The beauty of the landscape is not lost on siblings

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/As tracks pierce isolated red region, Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad finds a route to progress
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