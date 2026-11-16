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Asean Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi set to land in Manila today; likely to meet Trump on Tuesday

By HT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Nov 16, 2026, 09:23:25 IST

Asean Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi set to land in Manila today to attend the 49th Asean Summit. In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looks forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Leaders pose for a group photo during the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) on Sunday, Nov 15, in Manila, Philippines. (AP)
Leaders pose for a group photo during the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) on Sunday, Nov 15, in Manila, Philippines. (AP)

Asean summit 2026 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land in the Philippine's capital Manila on Monday for a three-day visit to attend the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with India expected to push for stronger maritime security cooperation and deeper economic partnerships across the region....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 16 Nov 2026, 09:23:25 AM IST

    Asean Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Quad leaders to meet in Manila on Tuesday

    Asean Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: A meeting of the leaders of the Quad group - comprising the US, India, Australia and Japan - is scheduled to be held in Manila on the sidelines of the Asean Summit, a senior US official told news agency PTI. The last meeting of Quad leaders was chaired by former US President Joe Biden in Delaware on September 21, 2024.

  • 16 Nov 2026, 09:09:18 AM IST

    Asean Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi expected to meet Donald Trump in Philippines

    Asean Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in Manila on Tuesday, giving both leaders a chance to project stability after strained relations due to US tariff threats.

  • 16 Nov 2026, 08:40:07 AM IST

    Asean Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi's departure statement

    Asean Summit 2026 LIVE: In his departure statement over the upcoming Manila visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that at the Asean-India Summit, he look forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of “comprehensive strategic partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.”

    “The East Asia Summit provides an important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges. I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said.

  • 16 Nov 2026, 08:37:50 AM IST

    Asean Summit 2026 LIVE: Which are the Asean countries?

    Asean, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was established on Thailand's Bangkok on August 8 in 1967, with the signing of the Asean Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the founding fathers of the grouping — Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

    Brunei Darussalam joined Asean on January 7, 1984, followed by Viet Nam on July 28, 1995, Lao PDR and Myanmar on July 23, 1997, Cambodia on April 30, 1999, and Timor-Leste on October 26, 2025 making up what is today the eleven Member States of Asean.

    Full list of Asean countries:

    Brunei Darussalam

    Cambodia

    Indonesia

    Lao PDR

    Malaysia

    Myanmar

    Philippines

    Singapore

    Thailand

    Timor-Leste

    Viet Nam

  • 16 Nov 2026, 08:29:31 AM IST

    Asean Summit 2026 LIVE updates: PM Modi set to land in Manila today; strengthening peace, stability in focus

    Asean Summit 2026 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land in the Philippine's capital Manila on Monday for a three-day visit to attend the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with India expected to push for stronger maritime security cooperation and deeper economic partnerships across the region.

    The visit from November 16 to 18 comes at a crucial moment for the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with the Philippines hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme "Navigating the Future".

    Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also heads to the Philippines to meet on Tuesday with Southeast Asian leaders. Trump will then go to China on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he will have his third face-to-face meeting this year with Xi and see Putin, too.

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