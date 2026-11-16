Asean Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi set to land in Manila today; likely to meet Trump on Tuesday
Asean Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi set to land in Manila today to attend the 49th Asean Summit. In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looks forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
Asean summit 2026 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land in the Philippine's capital Manila on Monday for a three-day visit to attend the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with India expected to push for stronger maritime security cooperation and deeper economic partnerships across the region....Read More
The visit from November 16 to 18 comes at a crucial moment for the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with the Philippines hosting the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits under the theme "Navigating the Future".
PM Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump, who will leave for the Philippines on Tuesday for a meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, during the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila. Trump will then go to China on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he will have his third face-to-face meeting this year with Xi and see Putin, too.
What to expect from PM Modi's visit
Trade, investment and economic cooperation
PM Modi is expected to review the Strategic Partnership between India and the Asean bloc, with a key focus on trade and investment. Leaders will also review the Asean-India Plan of Action 2026–2030, and identify new areas of cooperation, including ways to enhance investment, improve regional connectivity and develop resilient and diversified supply chains. Economic cooperation will also be a key agenda of the talks, with India pushing for an early conclusion to the ongoing review of the India-Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to improve market access.
Maritime security and development partnership
Maritime security is expected to be a major focus of PM Modi's visit. India and Asean are celebrating 2026 as the year of maritime cooperation to strengthen cooperation in maritime safety and the blue economy. The Philippines has called for stronger maritime cooperation amid ongoing tensions with China. India is also expected to boost defence cooperation with Asean countries to address regional security challenges, particularly in areas ranging from patrol vessels, radars and air defence systems to helicopters, drones and other technologies.
Indo-Pacific Strategy
During the 21st East Asia Summit, PM Modi is expected to discuss regional and global developments, with Indo-Pacific security likely to be a key focus. PM Modi said the summit will provide an important platform to discuss regional and global challenges, including peace and stability in the region. India is expected to reaffirm its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, underscoring the need to uphold sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of navigation under international law.
India's Act East policy
The summits will provide India with an opportunity to strengthen its engagement with the 11-member Southeast Asian bloc, which is a central pillar of its Act East policy. India and Asean are expected to commemorate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027 and the fifth anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, which will enable India to further expand cooperation.
Quad summit and China
PM Modi is also expected to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit with the leaders of Australia, Japan and the United States, which is the first such gathering since September 2024. The meeting assumes significance as the four countries seek to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amid concerns over China's growing regional influence.
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- 16 Nov 2026, 09:23:25 AM IST
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Quad leaders to meet in Manila on Tuesday
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: A meeting of the leaders of the Quad group - comprising the US, India, Australia and Japan - is scheduled to be held in Manila on the sidelines of the Asean Summit, a senior US official told news agency PTI. The last meeting of Quad leaders was chaired by former US President Joe Biden in Delaware on September 21, 2024.
- 16 Nov 2026, 09:09:18 AM IST
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi expected to meet Donald Trump in Philippines
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in Manila on Tuesday, giving both leaders a chance to project stability after strained relations due to US tariff threats.
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- 16 Nov 2026, 08:40:07 AM IST
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi's departure statement
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE: In his departure statement over the upcoming Manila visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that at the Asean-India Summit, he look forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of “comprehensive strategic partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.”
“The East Asia Summit provides an important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges. I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said.
- 16 Nov 2026, 08:37:50 AM IST
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE: Which are the Asean countries?
Asean, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was established on Thailand's Bangkok on August 8 in 1967, with the signing of the Asean Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the founding fathers of the grouping — Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
Brunei Darussalam joined Asean on January 7, 1984, followed by Viet Nam on July 28, 1995, Lao PDR and Myanmar on July 23, 1997, Cambodia on April 30, 1999, and Timor-Leste on October 26, 2025 making up what is today the eleven Member States of Asean.
Full list of Asean countries:
Brunei Darussalam
Cambodia
Indonesia
Lao PDR
Malaysia
Myanmar
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Viet Nam
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- 16 Nov 2026, 08:29:31 AM IST
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE updates: PM Modi set to land in Manila today; strengthening peace, stability in focus
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land in the Philippine's capital Manila on Monday for a three-day visit to attend the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with India expected to push for stronger maritime security cooperation and deeper economic partnerships across the region.
The visit from November 16 to 18 comes at a crucial moment for the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with the Philippines hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme "Navigating the Future".
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also heads to the Philippines to meet on Tuesday with Southeast Asian leaders. Trump will then go to China on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he will have his third face-to-face meeting this year with Xi and see Putin, too.