Ashok Gehlot assures strict action in Udaipur killing, lauds police's quick arrests

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night assured strict action against the criminals who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal on camera for his social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chief minister further lauded Rajasthan police for making “quick arrests” in the case. Stating that the Rajasthan SOG and ATS will fully cooperate in the investigation, Gehlot said that the entire state is standing with the family of the deceased.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Ashok Gehlot wrote: “The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case. Rajasthan SOG and ATS will fully cooperate in the investigation. Congratulations to Rajasthan Police, the police team has set an example by making quick arrests. The incident of assault with a policeman in Bhima is condemnable.”

“I assure the people of the state that just as the criminals were punished by taking prompt action in many cases of POCSO Act, similarly strict action will be taken in Udaipur and other cases as well,” he added.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee strongly condemns Udaipur killing, calls it unacceptable

In another follow-up tweet, the chief minister said, “The entire state is standing with the family of the deceased Shri Kanhaiya Lal. Financial assistance of ₹50 lakh will be provided to the dependent family.”

"Even during the Corona period, all the parties had come forward together and made efforts to fight the serious situation. Today again we have to come forward together in the same way and fight the criminals spreading fear and terror. The common man need not be afraid of criminals and threats, the state government is standing with them in every situation," he added in another.

निवास पर सर्वदलीय बैठक को संबोधित किया। सभी राजनैतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों और प्रदेशवासियों से शांति बनाए रखने में सहयोग करने की अपील है। राजस्थान साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द वाला, शांतिपूर्ण प्रदेश रहा है। यहां की गौरवशाली सांझी परम्परा को कायम रखना हम सभी की अहम जिम्मेदारी है।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/IKgQNZH0hK — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2022

कोरोनाकाल में भी सभी दलों ने एक साथ आगे आकर गंभीर हालात से लड़ने के लिए प्रयास किए थे।आज फिर से हमें उसी तरह एक साथ आगे आकर भय और आतंक फैलाने वाले अपराधियों से लड़ाई लड़नी है। आमजन को अपराधियों तथा धमकियों से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है, राज्य सरकार हर स्थिति में उनके साथ खड़ी है।

2/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2022

On Tuesday, two Muslim men brutally attacked and murdered Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, and shared the gruesome video online. In the video, the accused said they were 'avenging an insult to Islam'. One of them also threatened prime minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: Udaipur SP assures ‘action’ against accused, appeals to ‘have faith in law’

Both accused, identified as Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, were arrested by Rajasthan Police within a few hours.

The Union home ministry directed the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to take over the case amid links to Pakistan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a violent clash broke out in Bhim town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district at a demonstration against the gruesome killing. During the clashes, a police constable was reportedly injured. Gehlot has also condemned the incident.

While a curfew and Section 144 have been imposed in some parts of the state, a traders' body supported by the VHP and other Hindu groups - Sanyukt Vyapar Mahasangh -- has announced that markets in Jaipur will remain closed on Thursday as a mark of protest against the killing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON