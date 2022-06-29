Udaipur SP assures ‘action’ against accused, appeals to ‘have faith in law’

A day after the gruesome killing in Udaipur, the police have assured strict action against the accused who beheaded tailor Kanhaita Lal on camera for his social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Superintendent of Police (SP) Udaipur Manoj Kumar on Wednesday told news agency ANI the law and order situation is completely under control and he appeared to people to “have faith in the law”.

“Action will be taken against the accused. I appeal to everyone to have faith in the law. Law and order situation is under control. No incident has happened after the murder and the situation is completely under control,” the SP told ANI.

On Tuesday, two Muslim men beheaded Kanhaiya Lal for his support on social media for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose remarks about the Prophet Mohammed sparked global outrage. The accused killed the tailor with a cleaver and posted videos online.

In the videos, the accused said that they are “avenging an insult to Islam”. Further, one of the assailants - identified as Riaz Akhtari -- threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that their “knife will get him”. Both the accused were arrested a few hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday directed the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation. The home ministry in a statement said that the “involvement of any organization and international links will be thoroughly investigated”.

The incident has sparked massive outrage and condemnation across the country. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi also condemned the murder stating that it “cannot be justified”.

"Whoever carried out this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion," he said in a statement. “There is a rule of law in our country, no one has the right to take the law in their hands,” he said.

