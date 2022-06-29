Home / India News / NIA to take over Udaipur killing probe, international links to be investigated
india news

NIA to take over Udaipur killing probe, international links to be investigated

Investigators have unearthed links between the two murderers with Karachi-based Sunni Islamist organisation Dawat-e-Islami. The style of beheading, the signature method of global terror outfit - Islamic State, brought the terror angle behind the incident to the fore. 
NIA will investigate the international links behind the murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal.&nbsp;(ANI via REUTERS)
NIA will investigate the international links behind the murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal. (ANI via REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 11:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The Centre on Wednesday directed the National Investigative Agency to take over the investigation of the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal at Udaipur in Rajasthan. The Union home ministry, in a statement, said the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. The Udaipur killing in which two men with a cleaver murdered the tailor and then posted the videos of the heinous crime has sparked countrywide condemnation. All political parties have slammed such a violent incident in the name of God. Also Read: 'Muslims will never allow…': Ajmer Dargah deewan on Udaipur killing

The terror angle of the case emerged as officials suspected the involvement of an extremist group in the style of beheading. On Tuesday, an NIA team was rushed to Udaipur to get more details on the incident. The tailor was earlier arrested for his social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The complete video of how the tailor was attacked was released online, apart from a video where the two Muslim attackers claimed responsibility for the murder and even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi by brandishing their knives. Both of them were arrested late on Tuesday evening.

A senior official told Hindustan Times that the threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video was another reason to rope in the NIA.

Hindustan Times has reported interrogation Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, the two attackers, revealed that both of them belonged to the Sufi-Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam and had close links with Dawat-e-Islami in Karachi. They are believed to be self-radicalised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
udaipur nupur sharma
udaipur nupur sharma
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out