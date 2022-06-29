NIA to take over Udaipur killing probe, international links to be investigated

The Centre on Wednesday directed the National Investigative Agency to take over the investigation of the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal at Udaipur in Rajasthan. The Union home ministry, in a statement, said the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. The Udaipur killing in which two men with a cleaver murdered the tailor and then posted the videos of the heinous crime has sparked countrywide condemnation. All political parties have slammed such a violent incident in the name of God. Also Read: 'Muslims will never allow…': Ajmer Dargah deewan on Udaipur killing

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.



The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) June 29, 2022

The terror angle of the case emerged as officials suspected the involvement of an extremist group in the style of beheading. On Tuesday, an NIA team was rushed to Udaipur to get more details on the incident. The tailor was earlier arrested for his social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The complete video of how the tailor was attacked was released online, apart from a video where the two Muslim attackers claimed responsibility for the murder and even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi by brandishing their knives. Both of them were arrested late on Tuesday evening.

A senior official told Hindustan Times that the threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video was another reason to rope in the NIA.

Hindustan Times has reported interrogation Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, the two attackers, revealed that both of them belonged to the Sufi-Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam and had close links with Dawat-e-Islami in Karachi. They are believed to be self-radicalised.

