A retired Oil India Limited (OIL) employee, his wife and their only daughter were found dead inside their home in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday, police said on Tuesday. Police arrested two persons in connection with the murders, who were tenants in the same house.

Prime accused in the alleged triple murder, Raju Das and Amir Das, in police custody at Simaluguri railway station in Sivasagar on Tuesday. (HT sourced photo)

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The deceased have been identified as Chandrakanta Bhuyan, 64, his wife Eliza Bhuyan, 55, and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan, 28. Their bodies were found in different rooms of the house, with severe injuries to their heads and faces, police said.

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Dibyajyoti Dutta, officer-in-charge of Duliajan police station, said police received information about the alleged murders on Monday afternoon and rushed to the house. The bodies were found in different rooms and sent to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Police also recovered a blood-stained rod and a dao (machete-like sharp weapon), suspected to have been used in the killings.

“The rod was blood-stained, while the dao was clean. Both the suspected weapons will be sent for forensic examination. Blood-stained footprints were also found inside the house,” Dutta said.

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{{^usCountry}} The two accused, Raju Das, 27, a resident of Duliajan, and Amir Das, 27, of Borahi Nagaon village in Charaideo district, were arrested from the Avadh Assam Express on Tuesday. Dutta said police traced their movements from Bhojo railway station before handing them over to Dibrugarh police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two accused, Raju Das, 27, a resident of Duliajan, and Amir Das, 27, of Borahi Nagaon village in Charaideo district, were arrested from the Avadh Assam Express on Tuesday. Dutta said police traced their movements from Bhojo railway station before handing them over to Dibrugarh police. {{/usCountry}}

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Dutta said the two men were living as tenants in the Bhuyan family’s house and were closely involved in maintaining the household. In the family’s absence, they were entrusted with looking after the property and were also involved in collecting rent from other tenants.

“We spoke to the locals and they said that Raju and Amir were trusted with monetary matters as well. They used to collect the rent from other tenants living in Chandrakanta’s house, and this had been happening for more than a year,” he said.

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Police also recovered CCTV footage from the house, which they believe could help establish the sequence of events.

“As per the footage, they had entered the house at around 8am but the recording stopped at around 11am. We suspect that they disconnected the camera. They left the house nearly one and a half hours later, so we suspect that the murders were committed between 11am and 12pm,” Dutta told HT on Tuesday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation suggests robbery as a possible motive, police said. Most of the lockers in the house were found open, but there were no signs of them being broken into.

“Most of the lockers in the house were found open and they were not broken; instead, they were opened with keys. Since these two knew the house, they knew the whereabouts of the keys. We suspect that they stole many valuables but this has to be examined first,” Dutta said.

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“Since all the members were killed, we don’t have a clear list of valuables the house had, which might have gone missing after the incident,” he added.

However, Dutta said the motive was yet to be established and the robbery angle was being investigated. He added that Raju Das had a criminal record and had earlier been jailed in connection with the kidnapping of a child in his native village.

A case has been registered at Duliajan police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 103(1) (murder). The arrested men will be produced before a court after initial questioning, Dutta said.

Rajya Sabha MP Terash Gowalla visited the residence after the incident and described the killings as a clear case of murder.

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“It looks like a clear murder case. The male person was found in a pool of blood in the front room. His clothes were torn at several places, and it appears that the attacker used a sharp weapon to kill him,” Gowalla said.

He also said police had informed him that a ring had been forcibly taken from Chandrakanta. Pointing to the open cupboards and almirahs, he said the possibility of robbery needed to be investigated.

Chandrakanta had worked in OIL’s production department in Dibrugarh and retired in 2022. Originally from Moran, he settled in Duliajan with his family after retirement.

Niharika was pursuing her master’s degree in Nagaon, and the family had been travelling between Duliajan and Nagaon in connection with her studies.

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Dutta said the bodies had been sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for post-mortem examinations to establish the exact cause of death. A forensic science laboratory team was also examining the house and collecting evidence.