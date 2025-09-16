Assam civil services officer raided, jewellery and cash worth over 2 crore seized

Assam chief minister’s special vigilance cell conducted a raid on Monday at the residence of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora in Guwahati, who allegedly possessed wealth disproportionate to her declared income. Assam CM’s vigilance cell raids ACS officer Nupur Bora’s home, seizes ₹ 90 lakh cash and gold worth ₹ 1 crore.(X-@aboyobbhuyan)

Police said the officer was taken into custody after recovering cash worth ₹92 lakh and jewellery valued at nearly ₹2 crore from her home, PTI reported.

Sharing details with the media, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that she had been under surveillance for the past six months due to complaints regarding her alleged involvement in contentious land-related matters.

He said that during her tenure as circle officer in Barpeta district, Bora allegedly facilitated the illegal registration of government and Satra land in the names of suspected illegal settlers, whom he referred to as “Miya,”

In Assam, Bengali-speaking Muslims are referred to as Miya Muslims, whom the BJP often targets as “illegal migrants” from neighbouring Bangladesh and portrays as a “threat” to the indigenous Assamese population.

The raid, originally planned for Sunday night, was postponed as the officer was reportedly at a guest house instead of her residence. It was conducted early Monday morning upon her return, starting at her Guwahati home and subsequently extending to three other locations associated with her.

A raid at her rented residence in Barpeta, where the search is still ongoing.

Supporting the state’s case, the local activist group Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, filed a formal complaint against her.

The complaint alleged that she maintained a detailed “rate card” for various land-related services, with bribe amounts ranging from ₹1,500 for land maps to ₹2 lakh for adding or removing names in land records, News 18 reported.

The report also quoted Rosy Kalita, superintendent of police of the chief minister’s vigilance cell, who led the raid, saying that multiple corruption allegations were being investigated against the officer.

She added that the cash and gold ornaments seized were part of a preliminary operation and that further investigations could reveal more evidence.