Assam CM announces 12-point road safety plan after Kaziranga accident kills 26

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced a 12-point action plan to strengthen road safety in view of the road accident in Kaziranga that killed 26 people. The measures include making speed-limiting devices mandatory in commercial vehicles, intensifying checks against speeding and drunk driving, and cancelling permits of vehicles with repeated traffic violations.

Another measure is the proposed launch of a Zero-Fatality District Programme, with clear targets, timelines and accountability. (ANI)

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Sarma said the plan was drawn up at a review meeting with senior officials from the traffic, transport and excise departments, the Public Works Department and National Highways authorities. The meeting examined the Kaziranga accident and discussed measures to prevent similar incidents.

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Announcing the plan on social media, Sarma said it would be strictly enforced, with zero leniency for those who violate traffic rules.

“In the meeting with senior officials late last night, we have drawn up a 12-point action plan on road safety which will be STRICTLY ENFORCED to ensure our roads and people are safe and there is zero leniency for those who flout the norms,” he wrote on X on Monday afternoon.

The first measure calls for activating district-level road safety task forces, as directed by the Supreme Court. The government will also make speed-limiting devices mandatory in all commercial vehicles and take strict action against those found tampering with them.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic checks will be intensified between 3pm and 9pm, targeting speeding, rash driving and drunk driving. The plan also proposes identifying and fixing accident-prone spots by installing pedestrian crossings and traffic signals, improving lighting and repairing road dividers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic checks will be intensified between 3pm and 9pm, targeting speeding, rash driving and drunk driving. The plan also proposes identifying and fixing accident-prone spots by installing pedestrian crossings and traffic signals, improving lighting and repairing road dividers. {{/usCountry}}

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The government will strengthen driving licence tests to assess applicants’ driving skills and awareness of road safety rules. It will also analyse every road accident to identify its causes and take corrective measures.

Another measure is the proposed launch of a Zero-Fatality District Programme, with clear targets, timelines and accountability. The plan also calls for strict enforcement of helmet rules, including for women and children riding pillion, and suspension of the driving licences of habitual traffic offenders under applicable provisions.

Commercial vehicles with repeated traffic violations could face permit cancellation. Sarma said this would particularly apply to vehicles found to have committed 34 or more violations in a year.

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The final two measures focus on emergency response and medical care. Hospitals along highways will be strengthened with adequate doctors, medical staff, medicines and emergency equipment.

Road safety volunteers, including staff at roadside hotels and dhabas, will be trained in first aid and emergency response. Their contributions will be recognised annually, Sarma said.

The announcement follows the November 13 accident near Rongajan in Golaghat district, where a Force Traveller carrying 41 passengers collided head-on with a truck, killing 26 people. The vehicle had a seating capacity of 27.

During his visit to the accident site on November 14, Sarma said the state government would tighten traffic enforcement. He also acknowledged that some traffic rules had been relaxed at a cabinet meeting in Nalbari following political pressure, and said the government would not repeat that decision.

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Golaghat senior superintendent of police Swapnaneel Deka had told Sarma that the Traveller’s speed-limiting device, which was listed as installed in transport department records, had been removed. The device was set to restrict the vehicle’s speed to 80 kmph, while the speed limit on the Kaziranga stretch was 40 kmph.

Transport department records also showed that the vehicle had 12 challans totalling ₹38,500, which had been paid, while another ₹4,000 remained outstanding. It had been fined in Jorhat on March 3 for travelling at 102 kmph.

Deka had also said the vehicle had started its journey from Golaghat with eight passengers and picked up more along the route, including students between Bokakhat and Kohora, taking its occupancy to 41.

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Sarma had said the government would crack down on overloading, speeding, drunk driving, helmet and seat-belt violations, and vehicles that did not meet fitness requirements. The 12-point plan outlines the measures the state government intends to implement to strengthen road safety enforcement.