Assam cops reach Singapore to probe singer Zubeen Garg's death

Two senior Assam Police officers arrived in Singapore on Monday to probe the sudden and mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on the island, where he went to perform in a show last month. The high-level visit marks a crucial phase in the ongoing investigation amid the continuously mounting public pressure. (PTI)

According to a senior official, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel have already reached Singapore in a direct flight from Guwahati.

Both officers are part of a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police.

The high-level visit marks a crucial phase in the ongoing investigation following the filing of over 60 FIRs across Assam related to Garg's death.

While officials have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of their probe, sources indicate that the SIT members will visit the location where Garg is believed to have died.

"Linking the series of events with the place of occurrence is one of the most important aspects of the entire investigation process. Besides, the Assam Police team will sit with their counterparts in Singapore to discuss the case," the source told PTI.

Singer Zubeen Garg's death The singer reportedly drowned while swimming in the sea on September 19, during a visit to Singapore to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

Garg's wife, Garima, said the family, along with the people of the state, are waiting to know what happened in his final moments and expressed faith in the legal system to unravel the truth.

Seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

